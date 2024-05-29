Highlights Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley shined in Game 4 with solid stat lines, pushing Minnesota to keep their playoff hopes alive against Dallas.

The chemistry between a veteran player and a young star can be quite entertaining at times.

Take in point Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley is in his 17th year in the league at age 36 nearing 37, while Edwards is on the rise as one of the best young star in the NBA.

Following the team's 105-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 to keep their season alive, Edwards cracked some jokes about his experienced colleague.

"He's comin' in here with these clown pants on. ... That's my OG, that's my PG, he played great tonight."

Edwards and Conley Performed Well In Game 4

Combined for 43 Points, 16 Assists, 13 Rebounds Against Dallas

The backcourt of Conley and Edwards had a strong showing throughout the course of Game 4.

Edwards starred with a game-high 29 points while flirting with a triple-double by having 10 rebounds and nine assists on 11-of-25 shooting from the field. On the other hand, Conley provided a balanced performance of 14 points, seven assists, and three rebounds. He also stole the ball four times on the defensive side of the ball.

The connection these two share with one another has been key to Minnesota's playoff run this year, on top of getting 56 wins in the regular season for third seed in the Western Conference. Conley's ability to have the Minnesota offense stable with his playmaking talent has allowed Edwards and the rest of the team to flourish.

Edwards has benefited the most from playing alongside Conley, exploding in the playoffs that saw him have multiple 30-point and 40-point games. So far, he is averaging 27.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.5 steals on 47.7 percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Conley may no longer be at the peak of his powers when he used to be one of the top options at Memphis, he has still been highly effective in his role as an experienced leader for his teammates.

That doesn't mean Minnesota players can't have fun with Conley, especially Edwards. A great example was what he said about the veteran point guard in the postgame press conference after the Game 4 win.

Conley is averaging 11.9 points, six assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in the playoffs this year, providing timely three-pointers for the team as he's knocking them down at a 39.7 percent clip. Keep an eye out on his perimeter shooting as Minnesota tries to make a series comeback against Dallas.

What's Next For Minnesota

Hosts Dallas In Game 5

Trailing 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals against Dallas puts Minnesota in a tough situation.

Considering they were down 3-0, a deficit that 155 teams have failed to come back, winning Game 4 keeps their season alive, but they must take advantage of the fact that the Mavericks failed to close them out at home.

Minnesota will look to get their first home win in this series when they host Dallas on May 30 at 8:30 p.m. EST.