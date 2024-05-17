Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves' Game 6 win over the Denver Nuggets forced a win-or-go-home Game 7 on the road

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards credits Mike Conley's return for their bounceback

Minnesota aims for their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 20 years

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets in a commanding Game 6 win to force Game 7 on the road in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Minnesota put up a monstrous showcase, blowing out the reigning champions by a score of 115-70.

With how dominant the Timberwolves looked in Game 6, it is easy to forget how lost they looked in their Game 5 loss. Though the Timberwolves had only lost by 15 points, the game felt less competitive than the final score indicated.

Star Anthony Edwards scored 18 points on 5-for-15 shooting, including 1-for-5 from beyond the arc. After the game, Edwards was asked about what contributed to Minnesota's bounceback performance. In response, Edwards pointed out Mike Conley's return as the reason.

Conley missed Game 5 due to an Achilles injury. In Game 5, the 36-year-old recorded 13 points, four rebounds, and five assists. Additionally, he shot 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from the three-point line.

Timberwolves Have Their Eyes On a Championship

Minnesota is one win away from their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 20 years

Even though they had a great Game 6 victory, it is not time for the Timberwolves to celebrate just yet. In a recent feature on Yahoo! Sports, Conley spoke about the team's mindset about bringing a championship to Minnesota.

“I was like, ‘Man, we have to change our mindset,’” Conley recalled to Yahoo Sports earlier this week in Minnesota. “We’re not here to make a playoff berth or a playoff win. You gotta start thinking about, championship mentality and what does that mean. Every day, wanting to be better and ultimate goals at the end of the year.”

Furthermore, Conley talked about having a championship on his mind since training camp, even though the Timberwolves were not generally considered title contenders heading into the season.

“The city might be excited for a playoff win or playoff series win, but that’s not what we’re here for. We gotta get our minds on the bigger picture. From that day forward, training camp on, players and coaches, we all about, ‘How can we be a championship culture in order to hopefully one day compete in one?’”

With a winner-take-all Game 7 matchup in Denver coming up, the Timberwolves look to continue chasing their championship goals. Game 7 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 19.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.