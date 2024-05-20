Highlights Edwards gave kudos to his teammates after receiving support from five Wolves stars who scored in double figures in Game 7.

The 2024 NBA All-Star utilized a high basketball IQ by finding the open man when the Nuggets double-teamed him.

Edwards' leadership and awareness played a crucial role in the victory and could carry over into Minnesota's Western Conference Finals matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a major 98-90 upset over the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their Western Conference Semifinals series, and Wolves All-Star Anthony Edwards gave the spotlight to his teammates for the win.

Edwards had this to say to TNT's "Inside the NBA" crew on maintaining his poise and relying on the guys around him amid his cold start to the game:

"It was tough man because I couldn't find myself, my rhythm tonight. So I just had to trust my teammates, man. They kept trapping me even though I was off. So I just had to make the right play throughout the rest of the game. And I did that and my teammates made shots man. So big, big shout out to those guys." -Anthony Edwards

Edwards struggled to get going on the affair. The Nuggets strategically placed the 6-8 Aaron Gordon on him from the onset and also brought a second defender to bombard him on the wing in the half-court. Denver also crowded the driving lanes on isolation plays.

Edwards Started Off Cold

Role players like Naz Reid stepped up to start the game

The Georgia product shot 1-5 in the first quarter but did what he was supposed to do when stifled. He found open teammates like Naz Reid on the strong side, which contributed to his three assists in the first 12 minutes of regulation.

Edwards followed that up by going 0-2 with two personal fouls in the second quarter and an identical 1-5 with three more dimes again in the first 8:55 of the third before briefly finding his stroke in the final 3:05 of action heading into the fourth.

His two impressive reads to Jaden McDaniels from beyond the arc in the early part of the third quarter helped the T-Wolves slice an 18-point deficit in half with 6:38 to go. Another dish to Karl-Anthony Towns at the 4:08 mark brought Minnesota within six points. Edwards recognized Towns and McDaniels' hot hands throughout and allowed them to shoulder the load for Minnesota with 23 points apiece on the night.

It was this level of trust that helped Edwards fuel a massive comeback in the second half without having to force the notion on offense. The stakes were high against a championship Nuggets team, and unlike playoff mishaps that plagued them in previous postseasons, the 22-year-old showed poise, maturity and selflessness helping will his team to victory.

This instilled confidence in his teammates before he even verbalized it after the final buzzer. Edwards' leadership also helped boost their tenacity on the defensive end, where players like Reid made improbable defensive stops such as a block on reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic's midrange jump shot in clutch time. He may have gone 6-24 from the field on Sunday, but he made his impact felt in other areas.

The Timberwolves will need all hands on deck once more as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Making their first WCF appearance since 2004, all eyes will be on Edwards in the series. Thus, he can borrow from this pivotal win should he face similar defenses from Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.