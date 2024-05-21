Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves defied the odds by overturning a 15-point halftime deficit in game 7 to eliminate the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Edwards has so far shone in the 2023-24 NBA playoffs, averaging 28.9 PTS with impressive shooting efficiency.

Minnesota have advanced to the Western Conference Finals where they will face the Dallas Mavericks.

This blockbuster playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets has been the enthralling match-up that many had wished to see, with the Timberwolves eliminating the reigning champions after overcoming a 15-point deficit at half-time of game 7.

But one player has been particularly impressive throughout the 2023-24 NBA post-season, and that is Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards, who has entered another stratosphere over the past 12 months.

But it is his work ethic, combined with his personality, that has fascinated league insider Mark Medina the most, who further goes on to state that the 22-year-old has done everything right for his team, both this season, and throughout his whole career.

Charging On to the Western Conference Finals

Overturned a 15-point deficit at half-time of game 7

It’s official. The Timberwolves are Western Conference finalists, and have their best chance in years to reach the NBA Finals, with their opposition, the Dallas Mavericks, the only team that can now step in their way.

Having jumped out of the blocks immediately, starting off their series against the Nuggets with a somewhat surprising 2-0 lead, it seemed all but inevitable that they would eliminate the Nuggets and win the series, but they certainly had to work hard for it.

After dropping the next three games, including both of their opening home encounters, though, this initial inevitability seemed to be a distant memory, and all of a sudden, they had work to do in game 6 if they were to force a game 7.

They would not disappoint, and would go on to dominate Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and the rest of the Nuggets, eventually winning the contest via a 45-point blowout after both Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels went off for 20-plus points apiece, and their stout defense standing pat, limiting Jokić to just 22 points on 9-for-19 shooting, and Murray for 10 points on 4-for-18 shooting, and 2-for-7 from distance.

After such a dominating performance at home, Minnesota knew they had to take a similar level of performance on the road to Mile High City, where they had won two previous times, but by half-time, it initially looked as though they had exhausted all options and would falter, with Edwards struggling in particularly with his shooting, finishing the first half period shooting only 1-for-7.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels - Game 7 vs Denver Nuggets By The Numbers Category Karl-Anthony Towns Jaden McDaniels PTS 23 23 TS% 69.1% 87.9% STL 2 2 DEF RTG 98.6 100.0 +/- +10 +12

However, with both the 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year in Naz Reid, and the Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert on the roster, along with their All-Stars, they certainly had the talent on offer to mount a comeback.

And that is what they did. It took everybody around Edwards – who had a slightly quiet night, by his standards, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, to pick up the slack, erasing what was at one point in the third quarter a 20-point deficit.

Karl-Anthony Towns and McDaniels – who Edwards later stated was Minnesota’s MVP of the round - each scored 23 points, which ultimately willed the Timberwolves to a 98-90 victory. Towns would also credit his teammates for stepping up when it counted.

‘Everybody Likes Anthony Edwards’

It is hard to argue against Medina’s view that the majority of people are fond of Edwards due to his personality and charisma, while also being a young player in the league who has the right work ethic and approach to developing his game.

“I've been really impressed. Everyone likes Anthony Edwards, not only because he's a great personality, but he's a young player that does all the right things. That's not to say he's a perfect player. He's still improving as a player, but he has a really good combination of his skills, his work ethic, his want to learn, as well as not forcing the issue as far as his stature within the team.”

Timberwolves Are ‘Encouraging’ Edwards To ‘Be More Vocal’

Medina further relayed a conversation he had previously had with the 22-year-old in which the two-time All-Star had told the journalist about how Minnesota had told him he needed to become ‘more vocal’ in the locker room, something that at the time, he felt he was uncomfortable doing as he didn’t want to tread on the toes of the stars around him, such as Towns.

“I thought it was really fascinating when I talked with him, in, I believe, his second season, and the Timberwolves were talking about how he needs to be more vocal as a leader. And he accepted that criticism, but he was saying, frankly, that he doesn't feel comfortable doing that because he doesn't think it's his place. Karl-Anthony Towns is on the team, there's other players on the team that are more established than him. But the fact that they're encouraging him to be more vocal shows that he has the respect in the locker room, even though he's a young guy, he's really good, and he backs it up with his work ethic.”

Edwards Soaring Into Another Stratosphere

Averaging 28.9 PTS on 50.4 FG% through the 2023-24 playoffs

There is no debate about it. The 2023–24 playoffs have cast nothing but stars over Edwards, with his performances even seeing him drawing comparisons with one of the NBA’s greatest, if not the greatest, of all time in Michael Jordan – though that is something the Georgia alum is growing tired of.

But, the numbers don’t lie, and neither does history, with Edwards joining an illustrious list of names in Association folklore, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Shaquille O’Neal, as players to carry their teams to the Final Four/NBA Finals at the age of 22 or younger.

Anthony Edwards - 2023-24 Post-Season Splits Category vs. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets MIN 39.4 40.5 PTS 31.0 27.7 REB 8.0 5.1 AST 6.3 5.7 FG% 51.2 50.0 3P% 43.8 37.3

In what is just his third career playoff appearance, Edwards has averaged a team-high 28.9 points on 50/40/84 shooting splits during the 2023-24 post-season campaign, while also being the Timberwolves’ second-leading assist-maker, averaging 5.9 per contest behind veteran Mike Conley’s 6.5 dishes per outing. He is also grabbing 6.2 rebounds per game, the third-most on the team behind the bigs Gobert and Towns.

Of his 28.9 points, 9.7 of those come from drives to the basket, which he converts at his most efficient rate of 57.1 percent, but most of his points are made from pull-ups in which he scores 11.3 points at a slightly less efficient, albeit still solid, 43.6 percent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels became the third-youngest duo in NBA history to each record 20+ PTS in an elimination game win.

In the Nuggets series, though, he saw even greater efficiency in his drive attempts, going for 10.1 points at a 58.7 shooting clip, while he averaged 9.9 pull up points at 41.8 percent field goal shooting, averaging 27.7 total points in the series, 9.1 points more than the second-leading scorer Towns (18.6).

While Edwards’ play is multifaceted, it is his scoring ability that has undeniably been one of the key contributors to why the Timberwolves edged past both the Phoenix Suns and the Nuggets to reach the West Finals.

Surely, Minnesota will be looking to their young superstar once again to keep up his incredible scoring account going if they are to compete and surpass the star-powered backcourt of Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks who have been nothing but on an upwards trajectory since the trade deadline, and roar into the NBA Finals.

One thing is certain though – this looks set to be an unmissable series.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.