Highlights Chris Finch admitted he thought Anthony Edwards ran out of gas as the game went along.

The Timberwolves blew an 18-point lead and are now trailing the Western Conference Finals, 2-0 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Edwards has struggled so far in the WCF with averages of just 20 PPG on 33.3 percent shooting.

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a heartbreaker on Friday night after Luka Dončić stuck a dagger into their souls with a devastating game-winning three-pointer to give the Dallas Mavericks a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Now, the Timberwolves find themselves in a massive hole after losing their first two games at home in this series.

Anthony Edwards hasn't been the player that Minnesota fans saw dominate the first two rounds of the postseason in the conference finals against Dallas. After the loss, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch noted that Edwards sort of ran out of gas as the game went along.

“He’s gotta get more in transition, get out. I thought he started the game with a great burst, and was really going downhill well. And then, kinda just phased out as the game went along. Went [to the basket] a few times, though he could have done it a bit more, and we need him to do it more.” -Chris Finch

Anthony Edwards Has Struggled in the Western Conference Finals

Edwards is averaging just 20 PPG on 33.3% FG shooting

Edwards hasn't had a good Western Conference Finals so far. After scoring just 19 points in Game 1, the 22-year-old went for just 21 points on 5-of-17 shooting on Friday night.

As Finch noted, Edwards seemed to have a bit more pep in his step to begin Game 2. The Timberwolves led by as much as 18 points in the first half and went into the second half with a 12-point lead. Despite going just 3-of-11 from the field, Edwards scored 13 first half points and went 5-of-6 from the foul line.

But Edwards was noticeably more passive in the second half. He wasn't as assertive and aggressive with his shots. But credit also deserves to go to Dallass defense for the effort they exerted in guarding Edwards and getting the ball out of his hands. They were able to do exactly just that in the closing moments of Game 2.

Trailing by two points with 12 seconds remaining, the Mavs forced Edwards to commit a costly turnover, which eventually opened the door for Doncic's heroics. Needing a stop to seal the win, Dallas once again took the ball out of the Timberwolves star's hands, forcing him to pass to Naz Reid, who missed the potential game-winner.

Are Edwards and the Timberwolves tired?

Timberwolves entered the WCF coming off a grueling 7-game series vs. Nuggets

The main narrative for Minnesota after Game 1 was that they were exhausted after they went through a grueling 7-game series against the then-defending champion Denver Nuggets. Edwards, in particular, admitted that he was tired and that they were flat to open the series.

Edwards and the Timberwolves seemed to have gotten extra energy to enter Game 2 and they punched the Mavs in the mouth early to open the game. However, they were unable to sustain the energy and the Mavericks were able to storm back in the second half.

In the end, the Timberwolves opened the door for the Mavs to take the game and Doncic's game-winner just completely took the air out of them.

After blowing an 18-point lead in Game 2, the Timberwolves can no longer use fatigue as an excuse and now have to look at themselves in the mirror for failing to close out the Mavericks.