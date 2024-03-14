Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves transformed with a defensive identity, adding Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley for balance.

Anthony Edwards excelled on offense, elevating the team to new heights with high efficiency and volume.

Edwards thrives as top scorer, leading Timberwolves to a top seed in West, poised for playoff success.

After reaching the NBA playoffs for the first time since the Kevin Garnett era in 2017-18, the Minnesota Timberwolves bottomed out again before the end of the decade, finishing 19-45, 14th in the Western Conference, during the NBA's pandemic-shortened season.

While not technically the worst team in the league following the 2019-20 campaign, Minnesota was able to luck into the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, setting the franchise up to add another pillar to the roster alongside Karl-Anthony Towns - Georgia star Anthony Edwards.

Edwards, the consensus top pick heading into draft night, was penciled in as a member of the Timberwolves as soon as they won the draft lottery, and for good reason. He burst onto the scene as a rookie, seeing his athleticism and three-level scoring translate to the next level immediately, even if the team results didn't improve.

The overlapping skillsets and minutes of D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Edwards likely held the latter back from winning Rookie of the Year. Instead, Edwards narrowly lost that race to the Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball, who had slim competition for minutes and led his team to a play-in appearance.

With an inefficient offense and lackadaisical defense across the board leading to a 23-49 record, Edwards had an uphill battle for the award even while averaging nearly 20 points and 5 rebounds per game.

It wasn't until the next season, aided by the rise of Jalen McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt, that Minnesota became competitive. With the progression of their young core, along with the addition of hard-nosed defender Patrick Beverley, the Timberwolves were able to transform their roster into a much more balanced team.

Spearheaded by an All-NBA campaign from Towns and improved efficiency from Edwards, Minnesota improved massively, adding 23 wins from the prior season and returning to the postseason for the first time in four years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Edwards has averaged 31.3 points since Towns went down with injury. The Timberwolves are 2-2 in that span.

Additions of Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Transformed the Timberwolves

Minnesota took on a defensive identity after two massive trades

Realizing the offensive potential of an Edwards-Towns tandem, the Timberwolves finally opted to shift their focus to the defensive side of the ball by sending a number of assets to the Utah Jazz for three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert.

The initial pairing of Gobert and Towns took time to mesh, as both traditionally play center. Eventually, the offensive skillset of Towns and elite defensive prowess began to provide the Timberwolves with a new team dynamic, also allowing Edwards to truly take over as the team's deadliest offensive weapon.

Minnesota Timberwolves Team Stats 2020-24 Category 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Record 23-49 46-36 42-40 45-21 3PT% 34.9% 35.8% 36.5% 38.5% Points Allowed Per Game 117.7 113.3 115.8 106.7 Win Shares Leader Towns (5.4) Towns (10.3) Gobert (7.8) Gobert (9.4)

With a mediocre start to the 2022-23 campaign, Minnesota further balanced its roster by making a savvy move for veteran point guard Mike Conley, who has proven he has plenty to offer over the past two seasons.

By moving on from the offensive-minded Russell in the move, even more shots were freed up for the rising Edwards. While the Timberwolves still only managed a 42-40 record and another first-round exit last season, the foundation was set for what the team could become in the following seasons.

The Rising Stardom of Edwards Has Elevated Minnesota to New Heights

Anthony Edwards has blossomed into one of the best players in the NBA

Minnesota knew the potential of their roster to close last season, as the team opted to essentially run back the entire roster. The Timberwolves trusted the major moves made in the last year combined with elevated chemistry would take the team to the next level.

The faith in the current group of the franchise's front office proved to be the right decision, as Edwards and Towns have developed into one of the league's most explosive offensive pairings, while Gobert, Conley, and McDaniels have helped the team create an identity as one of the NBA's best defensive lineups.

Playing the role of an offensive catalyst on a defensive-minded team, the volume and efficiency of Edwards have reached new heights over the past two seasons, with the former taking an even larger increase this season as the Georgia product takes over as the face of the Timberwolves.

Backed by the league's best defense, Edwards has utilized his three-level scoring repertoire to become a borderline top-10 scorer in his age-22 season.

Anthony Edwards Statistics 2020-24 Category 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 USG% 26.4% 26.2% 29.2% 31.75 TS% 52.3% 56.0% 56.4% 57.8% Net Rating -3.2 2.6 1.2 6.8

Combined with Towns' generational offensive efficiency - the 2015 first-overall pick is almost pushing for a 50/40/90 campaign, the Timberwolves have put together an incredibly balanced roster across the board en route to a top seed in the Western Conference through mid-March.

With home-court advantage essentially guaranteed for Minnesota since 2004, the Timberwolves have the potential to win their first playoff series - also for the first time in 20 years. While much of their success in the postseason will rely on the switchability of their patented defense, Minnesota will be relying heavily on their young superstar to break a decades-long drought.

With the added pressure from Towns' recent injury, Minnesota will have to lean on Edwards even more than usual on the offensive end. Luckily, Edwards has showcased his ability to take over when necessary, giving the Timberwolves hope that his dominance can continue into the playoffs.

With his best seasons certainly still ahead of him, Edwards has showcased his ability to be a true number-one option on an elite team, with his 26.4 scoring average amounting to nearly a quarter of the team's total points. Now, he has the chance to lead a deep playoff run for a franchise starved of any recent postseason success.

Minnesota could again be in store for big roster changes this off-season, barring a surprise run to the NBA Finals, but one thing is for certain, Anthony Edwards will be the face of the Timberwolves for the foreseeable future.