Highlights Nikola Jokić excels in the postseason, averaging a near triple-double against the Timberwolves in Round 2.

Anthony Edwards' compliment to Jokić holds weight due to his impressive defensive skills.

Jokić continues to elevate his game, showcasing historic performances in the playoffs.

In the Denver Nuggets’ 97-112 dismantling of the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of their second round matchup, Nuggets’ star Nikola Jokić put up an incredible, an even historic performance. After receiving his trophy for his third MVP award before the game, Jokić put up 40 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block.

This also came on a 68.2 field goal percentage, 66.7 three point percentage and zero turnovers, making for a phenomenally efficient performance.

Face of the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards, who scored 18 points, four rebounds and nine assists in this outing, could only marvel at the performance put up by the MVP afterward. When asked post-game about Jokić, Edwards responded:

“I just laugh. That’s all I can do. I can’t be mad. … He’s the MVP. He’s the best player in the NBA. He showed it the last three games. … He was special tonight. I have to give him his flowers. He was that guy."

Jokić Elevates His Play in the Postseason

Despite his MVP-caliber season, Jokić can still take his game to another level

Jokić obviously had a great regular season, playing well enough to earn the title of MVP for the third time in his career. But what’s surprising is, even with this standard of play that’s rarely reached by players, he still manages to play better in the postseason.

Nikola Jokić - 2023-24 Comparison Period PPG RPG APG FG% Regular Season 26.4 12.4 9.0 58.3 Postseason 28.8 13.3 9.5 56.3

Against the Timberwolves alone, Jokić is almost averaging a triple-double with 29.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists on 53.8 percent shooting. If this level of play continues, it's not just the Timberwolves who will have trouble stopping Jokić and the Nuggets, as it’s difficult for any team to stop this level of performance.

A Compliment Backed With Merit

Edwards’ compliment should be high praise considering his defensive prowess

Complimenting a fellow player on his talent, especially one who literally just received a trophy for being the most valuable player in the league, isn’t necessarily something that’s out of the ordinary. However, when coming from a player who’s as defensively talented as Edwards, it takes on another layer.

Edwards is quickly becoming one of the best point-of-attack — and all around — defenders in the league. Among shooting guards with at least 40 games played, he has the lowest defensive rating at 109.5.

2023-24 Shooting Guard DRTG with at least 40 Games Played Player DRTG Edwards 109.5 Gilgeous-Alexander 109.9 Suggs 110.4 Mitchell 113.3

Along with his ability to guard almost anyone, Edwards also has an unwavering confidence in his game and ability. This is a player who, in an interview with Complex, cited Michael Jordan as “the greatest to ever play basketball” before saying that he wouldn’t be able to guard him.

Jokić is putting up unbelievably quality statistics, in the process of putting together one of the most impressive resumes in NBA history. With high praise from a budding star who he himself is about to eliminate from the playoffs, Jokić’s game seems to be going as far as he can take it.