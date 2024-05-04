Highlights Anthony Edwards' rise to stardom, backed by his talent and attitude, solidifies him as the next face of the NBA.

Edwards has the perfect character to market the NBA, endearing himself to fans while also bringing a competitive edge in games.

Edwards' stats show consistent growth, highlighting his potential to become a top player in the league.

With the current era of superstars experiencing the twilight years of their respective careers, the NBA is ushering in a new generation of stars that will continue to elevate the league and the sport.

Stephen Curry missed out on the postseason for the sixth time in his career, while LeBron James and Kevin Durant were both handily dispatched in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The balance of power is shifting in the Association, with a handful of young superstars ready to take over the league and establish their own all-time legacies.

Jayson Tatum, Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will each compete for multiple MVP awards over the better part of the next decade, with a generational 20-year-old just waiting to dominate the sport in Victor Wembanyama.

But perhaps there is no better player to grab the mantle as the next face of the NBA than Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

Some of the NBA's Main Men Over the Years

Since 1949, the NBA has had someone represent the league

1980-1987

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two best players in this era. These two really ignited the historical rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Johnson's amazingly skilled passing and play-making mixed in with Bird's lights-out shooting led to these players winning a combined eight championships with Johnson and crew winning five of them. Bird won three straight MVPs and Rookie of the Year, while Johnson won three total MVPs and the NBA Finals and Finals MVP as a 20-year-old rookie.

1988-1993

This era was dominated by the greatest player of all-time in Michael Jordan. Jordan won rookie of the year, averaging 28.2 points per game and showed everyone very early in his career why he was going to be the greatest player of all-time. In this era, Jordan won three championships. In 1988, he had one of the best MVP seasons ever where he averaged 35 points but also showcased his dominance on the defensive end, winning defensive player of the year as well.

2004-2010

One of the best offensive players of all-time who also had one of the best fadeaway jump shots of all-time is none other than the late great Kobe Bryant. In addition to Bryant's three titles won with O'Neal, he proved he could do it without him and won two more Championships. Bryant, as both a winner and a scorer, was very similar to Jordan with that killer or, for Bryant's sake, mamba mentality.

2011-2016

One of the most skilled and athletic basketball players of all-time is LeBron James. James has a long laundry list of accomplishments, including the all-time scoring record as mentioned earlier, four NBA Championships, 20 all-star appearances, and a six-time all-defensive team member. James has made a serious push for Jordan to know whom the greatest basketball player of all-time is.

2017-2024

James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant are some of the best players this era has to offer. James, as mentioned earlier, is one of the most accomplished players of all-time and is the second-best player of all-time.

Stephen Curry has changed the game as the greatest shooter of all-time. His limitless range, as well as his dribbling ability and his cardio, make him such a fun player to watch. Curry has been an inspiration for the future of basketball as you see more and more players' three-point range deepening, and he can score from almost everywhere on the court.

Curry may retire as the greatest point guard of all-time, passing Johnson. The four-time NBA Finals winner, two-time MVP, and many more has a lot left in the tank and continues to build upon his legacy.The other member of this era is one of Curry's former teammates in Kevin Durant. Durant is one of the greatest scorers of all-time as he can score from anywhere on the court at will due to his long size and frame. He is a two-time NBA Champion, four-time scoring champion, and 14-time All-Star.

Why Edwards Makes Sense

In addition to his skill, Edwards loves to talk and is easily marketable

Edwards just makes too much sense as the next face of the NBA.

The Timberwolves' sweep over the Suns not only ended Phoenix's season, but also began the passing of the torch. Edwards trash talking one of the greatest scorers of all-time in Durant while managing to back it up symbolized that Edwards is not afraid of the challenge and ready to be the top guy.

Edwards is just 22 years old and with a lot of talent around him, this team can be scary for a while. The scariest part about Edwards and his game is the more and more experience he gets, the more comfortable and dangerous of a player he is going to be. The NBA had better be cautious, because once he gets going, it is very difficult to stop him.

Anthony Edwards - Season-by-Season Comparison Category 2020-21 2022-22 2022-23 2023-24 PTS 19.3 21.3 24.6 25.9 REB 4.7 4.8 5.8 5.4 AST 2.9 3.8 4.4 5.1 FG% 41.7 44.1 45.9 46.1 3PT% 32.9 35.7 36.9 35.7

Throughout his short NBA career, Edwards has already asserted himself as a villain and is not afraid to talk and let his feelings known. For example, on March 31, 2021, the New York Knicks took on the Timberwolves where RJ Barrett missed the game-winning shot. After the game, Edwards mentioned, their defensive strategy was to let Barrett shoot.

His teammate Karl-Anthony Towns has even endorsed Edwards as the face of the NBA. Edwards' attitude as well as being the main focal point of an elite team and what he has accomplished in just four seasons while being just 22, sets him up to be the NBA's next face of the league.