As the tension mounts in the NBA Playoffs, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards exudes confidence despite his team's recent setbacks.

With the series tied at 2-2 against the Denver Nuggets in the West Semis despite having led 2-0, Edwards remains unfazed by the shifting momentum.

"I don’t think they got any momentum. I mean, we won 2 games, they won 2 games. At this point, it’s whoever win 2 games." - Anthony Edwards

Edwards Optimistic In Minnesota Bouncing Back

Gave up 2-0 series lead; on the road for Game 5

His words radiate optimism through Minnesota's locker room, maintaining the belief that they can overcome the reigning champions and advance to their first Western Conference Finals since 2004.

"We're competing at the highest level. I'm smiling about it because I'm happy, I'm ready to go play." - Anthony Edwards

After managing just 19 points in a 27-point blowout loss in Game 3, Edwards bounced back with an excellent 44-point performance. Even though the Timberwolves still fell by eight in Game 4, Edwards shot 16-of-25 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. He also had five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block.

In this series against Denver, Edwards has been remarkable with his numbers outside of Game 3. He is averaging 33.3 points, five rebounds, and five assists on a scorching 60.5 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent from downtown.

As the Timberwolves prepare for Game 5, Edwards' enthusiasm is infectious. Having started this postseason with a perfect 6-0 record before losing two straight to the Nuggets, there is little to no reason Edwards and Minnesota should feel they no longer have a shot at taking down Denver.

"If we play tomorrow, I'll be ready. It's going to be fun!" - Anthony Edwards

What's Next for Wolves-Nuggets?

Pivotal Game 5 Awaits With Denver Looking to Lead 3-2

After embarrassing themselves at home in Game 2, returning the favor to Minnesota was Denver's objective.

Games 3 and 4 saw the Denver squad that cruised through the regular season, seeing key plays be made to limit Minnesota's explosive offense and keep their defense, the latter which gave Denver huge problems in Game 2, at bay.

As for Minnesota, a balanced performance on both sides of the ball will be needed. Stopping Denver's key players Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon will be crucial.

In terms of offense, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley having stronger performances will greatly benefit the Timberwolves while this series remains ongoing. Towns is averaging 18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 50.9 percent shooting overall and 55.6 percent from deep, but is coming off a cold night with 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting in Game 4.

An important Game 5 awaits both teams when Denver hosts Minnesota on May 14 at 10:30 p.m EST.