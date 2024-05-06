Highlights Anthony Edwards rejects MJ comparisons despite his soaring success.

NBA players and fans continue to liken Edwards to Michael Jordan.

Edwards must prove himself further to warrant comparisons to MJ.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is already a rising superstar and is already on pace to be the next face of the league and a perennial MVP candidate at just 22 years old.

His sudden rise in fame has drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan, who is arguably the greatest player of all time. Fans and NBA players have been taking to social media comparing the two players and even saying their playing styles are similar. Edwards nearly averaged 26 points per game, but he erupted in the playoffs, averaging 31 points in the first-round victory over the Phoenix Suns. Some have even joked that Edwards is the son of Jordan and have even tried to prove this conspiracy theory and say they look like each other.

Edwards Thinks the Praise is too Lofty

Six rings compared to zero is a solid starting point to dismiss the comparison

Edwards recently spoke about the rumors floating around and was very respectful and modest of Jordan and wants the comparisons to stop. Edwards is only 22 years old and has zero championships compared to Jordan's six.

Even though Edwards wants the comparisons to stop, it does not mean they will and the way he is playing it may even continue.

Even NBA players are talking about him as well. JJ Reddick revealed Patrick Beverley had a very high opinion of him, even comparing him to Jordan.

Whether or not Edwards is the son of Jordan or the next Jordan, there is no argument that he is already a superstar and is on pace for greatness. Edwards has been the best player on the Timberwolves this season, and he is the main reason the Timberwolves have had their best season since the 2003-04 season. He solidified himself as a perennial MVP candidate. Also, the Timberwolves are legit NBA Finals contenders.

Edwards most definitely will have to keep up this pace and then some and continue to earn some accolades and win a few championships before the comparisons can become a serious debate one day. However, Edwards is off to a great start.