Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves live to fight another day after the team avoided a sweep at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Minnesota took Game 4 by a score of 105-100 and now faces a 3-1 series deficit.

With this win, the Timberwolves won their first Western Conference Finals game in 20 years, nearly to the date. After the win, Edwards spoke about taking it "personal" regarding a potential sweep.

"I ain't ever been swept in my career...I took it personal." - Anthony Edwards

The 22-year-old has appeared in the playoffs in three of the first four seasons of his career. In that time, the Timberwolves have not been swept.

In the win, Edwards scored a game-high 29 points while shooting 11-for-25 from the field. Furthermore, he recorded 10 rebounds and nine assists in 40 minutes of action.

As the series heads back to Minnesota for Game 5, Edwards and the Timberwolves will aim to keep their NBA Finals dreams alive against the Mavericks. The two teams will meet in another potential elimination game on Thursday, May 30 at 8:30 PM EST.

Timberwolves Bounced Back in Game 4

Edwards was not the only player with a big performance for Minnesota

Besides Edwards' near triple-double, many Timberwolves players had impressive performances in the team's Game 4 victory. Karl-Anthony Towns, who has struggled for most of the series, scored 25 points while shooting 9-for-13 from the field.

This includes a 4-for-5 mark from beyond the arc. Towns' performance was especially promising for the Timberwolves due to his horrific Game 3 showcase when the big man shot 0-for-8 from the three-point line and scored just 14 points.

Additionally, Rudy Gobert recorded a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double. Furthermore, Mike Conley had an impressive game on both sides of the court. In Game 4, the veteran guard recorded 14 points, three rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.

Although the Timberwolves have a tall task ahead of them in hopes of clinching a spot in the Finals, the series is not over yet. If the team continues to get the same performances they got from their main players in Game 4, it will be incredibly difficult for the team to just go away.

After going down 3-0 in the series, Timberwolves big man Naz Reid, who recorded six points and five rebounds in Game 4, made it clear he has not lost confidence in the team's ability to win the series.

“If anyone can win four straight in this scenario, I think it’s us." - Naz Reid

No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 playoff deficit to win the series. However, Minnesota is looking to make its own history against the Mavericks instead.

All stats courtesy of NBA.com.