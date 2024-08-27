Key Takeaways Minnesota Timberwolves aiming to improve upon last season's playoff performance, with Anthony Edwards as key player to watch.

Edwards' Olympics experience will boost his confidence for the upcoming NBA season, potentially leading to even better performances.

Team USA gold medal win will benefit all players, but Edwards, a young star, may benefit most from the international success.

It was a golden summer for Team USA Olympics ’s 5X5 Basketball Teams, but with the 2024-25 NBA season just around the corner, league insider Mark Medina feels that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is the player who can take the most confidence from his Olympics experience into next season.

Timberwolves Hoping To Go One Step Further

Narrowly missed out on NBA Finals appearance

Last time out, the Timberwolves had one of their best seasons in two decades, where they reached the Western Conference Finals, but ran out of gas, and were only able to win a single game against the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks .

This was largely as a result of franchise star Anthony Edwards appearing to suffer from fatigue, as evidenced by his numbers being lower in the Conference Finals than any other playoff series that post-season.

Nonetheless, still only 23-years-old, this was just Edwards’ third playoff appearance of his young career, and the first time in which he and the Timberwolves had progressed past the first round.

Minnesota Timberwolves - 2023-24 Playoffs Numbers Breakdown Category First Round vs. PHX Conference Semi-Finals vs. DEN Conference Finals vs. DAL PPG 118.3 102.7 105.6 OPP PTS 103.3 97.6 111.4 OFF RTG 123.2 111.8 112.1 DEF RTG 109.3 106.6 118.3 NET RTG 13.9 5.3 -6.2

But, Minnesota may go into the 2024-25 campaign with some renewed energy and optimism over their NBA title chances, with both Edwards and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert , having enjoyed lengthy runs at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in which they both faced off against each other in the gold medal match.

While Edwards and Team USA emerged victorious, Gobert and Team France, who were spearheaded by Victor Wembanyama , have given teams around the world the belief that Team USA can be knocked off from their perch of greatness, and be very much challenged in years to come.

But until then, the Timberwolves will be hoping that their stars can carry them to what would be their first NBA championship in franchise history, having waited 35-plus years for this moment, and next season may be one of the best ever chances to do so, despite the stacked competition they face from their own conference.

‘Feel Good’ Olympic Moments Will Give Edwards Confidence Boost

Medina argues that having some ‘feel good’ moments in the Olympics will boost Edwards’ confidence the most going into next season, especially after his performances dropped in the Western Conference Finals, where he struggled with both fatigue, and succumbed to the pressure of being the Timberwolves’ number one option.

Furthermore, playing with his basketball idol Kevin Durant may also reinvigorate him ahead of next season.

“As far as confidence, it will be Anthony Edwards, because he was a young player, number one, number two. Even though he had a breakout season last year, he did not play well in the Western Conference Finals against Dallas. Fatigue got the best of him. The pressure of being the number one guy got the best of him. As far as getting more double teams, I think he embraced the outside pressure, but I think having some feel-good moments in the Olympics, winning a gold medal, playing with his idol Kevin Durant, and being a very valuable piece on the second unit is going to do wonders.”

Edwards Will Benefit the Most Over Established NBA Veterans

Medina further elaborated on his comments, and believes that the gold medal win will give a little boost to everyone who featured on the Team USA roster, but that Edwards may benefit the most over the veteran stars like LeBron James , Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday because he had his first taste of international success.

“This is going to help with everyone's confidence, whether it's the established veterans like LeBron, Steph and Durant, some of the other valuable players, like Devin Booker and Jrue Holiday. But I think Anthony Edwards could benefit the most because he didn't have that Olympic experience, where everyone else that I mentioned they've already been on Olympic teams. Well, Steph Curry hasn’t, but he's a veteran, but Anthony Edwards will benefit the most from being a young player that can carry over this experience into his next NBA season.”

One of the Faces of the League

On a USA team stacked with Hall-of-Fame talent, Edwards still believed he was one of the best

Prior to Team USA's Olympic campaign even beginning, Edwards - who hasn't been short of confidence since entering the league - felt that he was the team's number one option.

Yes, even with established superstars James, Stephen Curry and Durant on the team, the 23-year-old felt the offense should run through him, and it was confidence which was well received by USA head coach, Steve Kerr .

Anthony Edwards - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PTS 25.9 27.6 AST 5.1 6.5 REB 5.4 7.0 STL 1.3 1.5 FG% 46.1 48.1 3P% 35.7 40.0

The two-time All-Star finished his Olympic campaign averaging 12.8 points per game in 16.3 minutes of action, in which he shot the ball at 58.0 percent from the field, while also making 48.0 percent of his three-point attempts, 12-for-25 in total.

He would also finish with a plus-7.7 plus/minus rating, while he also registered a 12.5 efficiency.

So, these numbers bode well heading into next season, where he is aiming to capitalize on his good run of form, and hopefully take yet another step in an upward direction in his production, having done so every season he has been in the league, where he recorded 25.9 points and 5.1 assists - both career-highs.

With another season of experience now behind him, and a gold medal to add to his resumé, Edwards and the Timberwolves will be hoping that he can sustain his form for a prolonged time, with the goal of going one step further in the post-season, so that they can at least challenge for a chance to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.

Whether Minnesota can edge out some of the bigger favorites like the Oklahoma City Thunder , Denver Nuggets , and even Mavericks, though, still remains to be seen.

