Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves are leading the Western Conference standings and are considered title contenders this season.

Anthony Edwards has earned the respect of his teammates and has become more comfortable asserting himself on the court.

Edwards is a key factor in the Timberwolves' success, leading the team in scoring and having a significant impact on both offense and defense.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the shock success stories so far in the NBA, sitting atop the Western Conference standings.

A large part of their success has been due to the offensive firepower of their 22-year-old sensation, Anthony Edwards, who is continuing to make a strong case for becoming one of the faces of the Association.

As such, NBA insider Mark Medina has stated that the All-Star has 'earned his respect' from both around the league and from his teammates, which, in turn, has allowed him to be 'more comfortable' in being able to 'do his thing' on the hardwood.

Wolves roaring to title contention

108.3 defensive rating leads NBA

Much was made about the Timberwolves' decision to trade a plethora of assets and future draft picks for three-time All-Star Rudy Gobert back in the 2022 off-season, with it being branded as a 'steep package'.

Nevertheless, with franchise star Karl-Anthony Towns still in his prime, plus the surging emergence of Edwards, the T-Wolves took a huge gamble and made the move for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year as they seemingly entered into 'win-now mode'.

However, their first season together didn't go as planned, with disjointed harmony between their two seven-foot bigs, as evidenced by their deplorable 0.6 net rating when sharing the court together, albeit only playing 529 total minutes due to Towns' injury woes that saw him play only 29 regular season games.

Minnesota Timberwolves - 2023-24 NBA Season Advanced Statistics League Rank Offensive Rating 113.8 19th Defensive Rating 108.3 1st Net Rating 5.4 5th Assists % 63.2 11th Rebounds % 51.0 9th Player Impact Estimate 54.2 2nd

This 2023-24 campaign, though, is a testament to their improved chemistry and overall team cohesiveness, with the Timberwolves having turned over an entirely new leaf, currently sitting atop the Western Conference standings with a 25-9 record through their first 34 games, the second-best record in the NBA.

A large part of their success can be attributed to their shot efficiency, where they rank in the top 6 in the NBA for both field goal percentage, shooting 48.6 percent from the field for sixth-best overall, and three-point field goal percentage, sinking 38.2 percent of their shots from deep, the fifth-best overall mark.

While they aren't known for putting large numbers of points on the scoreboard on any given night, averaging only 113.1 points, their defensive effort sees them hold their opponents to a mere 107.4 points per night, a league-best thanks to contributions from their rotation including Kyle Anderson, Naz Reid, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who along with Gobert, Edwards and All-Star Mike Conley all rank inside the top-10 in the league for defensive rating.

With a fully healthy Towns, combined with the offensive prowess of Edwards and their dominant defensive identity, Minnesota have finally figured things out, now posing one of the league's most threatening line-ups, and thus have powered their way to being considered as genuine title contenders as the midpoint of the 2023-24 campaign approaches.

Edwards has ‘earned his respect’

Medina believes that Edwards, although still very young in today's NBA, has rightfully earned the respect of his teammates, allowing him to be able to speak up and freely about how he plans to go about his game on the court on any given night, without the fear of 'stepping on people's toes'.

The journalist argues that this has come as a result of how great he has played since entering the league, but more so based on his career-best year last season across all facets of his game.

“As much as Anthony Edwards has played great his entire career, including the last season, but he's been more and more comfortable not being afraid to be like, 'you know what, I got this. Not to say this is my team, but I can be more assertive, and not worry about, oh am I stepping on people's toes? I can just do my thing’, and he's earned that respect.”

Edwards flying high

League-leading 33.8 points over last 5 games

Edwards is on-course for yet another career year as he continues to develop his craft in the Association, averaging a team-leading 26.5 points per contest, as well as 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

The 6-foot-4 guard has also seen improvements in his shooting efficiency, currently converting 46.0 percent of his 19.7 field goal attempts, while draining 38.6 percent of his attempts from three-point range.

Anthony Edwards - Last Five Games Games Points Field goal % Three-point field goal% 12/28 vs DAL 44 52.2 54.5 12/30 vs LAL 31 43.5 25.0 1/1 @ NYK 35 52.4 44.4 1/3 vs NOP 35 50.0 57.1 1/5 @ HOU 24 47.1 40.0

Across the last five games, in particular, Edwards has been on a monstrous offensive tear, leading the entire league in scoring, averaging 33.8 points per contest, shooting an incredibly efficient 49.1 percent from the field, and 45.0 percent from distance.

It is clear that Minnesota's offense starts with Edwards, with his 32.1 usage percentage the fourth-highest in the league among players to average more than 10 minutes per contest.

This point is further exemplified by analyzing the difference in the Timberwolves' offense when Edwards is on the court versus when he is sitting on the bench.

When Edwards is in the rotation, the Timberwolves outscore their opponents by 9.2 points per 100 possessions, but when he is off the floor, the team gets outscored by their opponents by 2.3 points per 100 possessions.

The T-Wolves' offensive rating when Edwards is on the hardwood is a team-leading 116.2, but when he is on the bench, their offensive rating falls to only 106.7.

Similarly, when on the sidelines, the league's best defensive team has their worst defensive output as measured by their 109.0 defensive rating when Edwards is not on the court, while it improves to 107.1 when he is leading the group.

As such, Edwards' impact this season has been crucial to the Timberwolves team success, and he is one of the leading factors on the offensive end of the floor as to why they are one of the top contending teams in the West, and if not the league, this season.

Edwards has been making a case for being one of the NBA's leading stars, virtually since his arrival as the No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick in 2020, and by virtue of his production, he has fully earned to be respected among his peers and colleagues to 'do his thing' whenever he steps out there to perform under the bright lights of the best league in the world.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.