Highlights Nikola Jokić's offensive prowess baffles NBA stars like Anthony Edwards as the Denver Nuggets cruise to the top spot in the Western Conference.

The Denver Nuggets are on track to secure the top seed in the Western Conference as they hope to repeat as NBA Champions.

The Nuggets have a strong offense led by Jokić, plus solid defense to supplement as they prepare for the postseason.

The trope that Nikola Jokić doesn't look like an NBA talent is getting tired, but some of the league's best players are still baffled by his offensive ability.

On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets defended their home court against the Minnesota Timberwolves and took control of the Western Conference standings with only two games left. The Timberwolves have the NBA's best defense, but it was no match for Jokić, who posted 41 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists on the way to a nine-point win.

After the game, Anthony Edwards was baffled by Jokić's game and didn't mince words to Dan Moore when recounting the Joker's performance, despite not guarding him for much of the game.

"It looks hard. I dunno, motherf*cker's unstoppable. So I dunno, you gotta ask Naz and Rudy and Kyle. It looks hard."

The Timberwolves have an elite defense featuring Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson, and Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Rudy Gobert, but it was not enough to stop Jokić and company in Denver.

Where Does Denver Stand Entering the Playoffs?

The defending champions are favorites to win the Western Conference

With the top seed all but secured, Denver has to just beat one of the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies to lock up the top spot, and neither one of those teams is playing for anything aside from Draft Lottery odds.

The Nuggets have built a well-rounded offense that is centered around Jokić, but features Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., and a talented cast of role players who can slow the game down and take the smart shot, which bodes well for playoff success.

Denver is not the most talented defensive team, but they manage to hold their own on the defensive end and can more than makeup for any defensive flaws with their offense. Jokić is a walking 30-point game, but his biggest strength is his ability to make his teammates better, which is why he is the frontrunner for the MVP award for the third time.

Denver Nuggets Team Stats Category Stat League Rank PPG 114.7 14th OFF RTG 121.6 5th DEF RTG 116.1 10th Pace 94.1 29th eFG% 56.1% 9th

As the NBA Playoffs loom, the Nuggets are running it back with basically the same cast of players that won the NBA Finals last season. Their roster clearly clicks well, and heading into the postseason, they are the clear-cut favorites to emerge from a Western Conference just as dangerous as ever.