Anthony Edwards Believes He's the 'Number One Option' on Team USA

Highlights Anthony Edwards claims he's the top option for the USA national team in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Edwards' confidence stems from his standout performance in an exhibition match against Germany in 2023.

Teammates and analysts have praised Edwards' skills, making his claim of being the top option more plausible.

It is almost time for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and all eyes have been on the star-studded USA national team. Although they have reloaded from their disappointing FIBA World Cup performance in 2023, with a roster consisting of the greatest players in the world, Anthony Edwards put forth a display of blunt confidence.

On Sunday afternoon following a Team USA practice, Edwards spoke with the media regarding the current outlook of the team during training camp. He was specifically asked a question surrounding how he fits with this team, to which he gave quite a candid response.

“I’m still the number one option. Y’all might look at it differently…They’ve got to fit in around me. That’s how I feel.” - Anthony Edwards

These are bold words considering this year's Olympic roster consists of players such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Kawhi Leonard, just to name a few.

Edwards has notoriously made a name for himself as one of the most flamboyant and confident personalities in basketball, as he is not afraid to speak his mind and double down on it. In USA's 2023 FIBA World Cup roster, Edwards was undoubtedly the best player on the court for Team USA.

A performance in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi was the turning point for Edwards in his international and professional career.

Edwards Has Support to Back His Claims

Past USA performances prove that Edwards' take isn't outlandish

It's already mentioned that the USA didn't win any medals, as they were defeated by Canada in the bronze medal game. However, leading up to that performance, there were moments where the team showcased their greatness.

Most notably was an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi against Germany, in which Edwards had an unbelievable performance, nearly single-handily winning the game for the USA.

Anthony Edwards Stats vs. Germany (Exhibition Game) Category Stats PTS 34 REB 6 BLK 2 FG% 52.3% 3P% 42.9%

Edwards was sensational, finishing with 34 points en route to leading the Americans to a 16-point second half comeback, while scoring 10 points during an 18-0 run in the fourth. He couldn't be stopped no matter how many defensive coverages were thrown his way. Out of the countless made baskets he converted on, Edwards knocked down a double-pump fade away on the baseline to close out the game.

One of his teammates from that roster, Los Angeles Lakers guard, Austin Reaves, went on now newly hired head coach, JJ Redick's podcast, Old Man and the Three, and discussed how awestruck he was at Edwards' play.

"The Germany game in Abu Dhabi, where he just took over in the second half, I remember he took a baseline fade and double pumped. I was at the right wing... everything went slow motion, and that might be one of the best shots that I've ever seen in person." - Austin Reaves

Of course, the complexion of the roster for the Olympics is much different than the one constructed for the FIBA World Cup. There's certainly a chance that Edwards has a game just like he did during his representation of the USA last summer, but the odds of him being considered a number one option on this roster are quite low, although he is very deserving of it.