Highlights Anthony Edwards confidently asserted that Michael Jordan couldn't guard him in today's NBA.

Edwards' offensive game has improved this season, but Jordan's defensive accolades and stats are legendary.

Over the years, the NBA has played home to several young stars. The 2023-24 season is no different. Several youngsters are proving to be future superstars this season, both on and off the court.

Not only do they have the confidence and swagger associated with superstars, but they also have the skills to back it up on the hardwood.

Anthony Edwards is one of the those young stars who has stepped into the spotlight this season. This campaign has been his coming out party, and his performances have contributed to the Minnesota Timberwolves' status as one of the best teams this season.

Edwards' play has been so good this season that people around the league have started drawing comparisons between him and none other than the greatest basketball player of all-time, Michael Jordan.

Edwards Thinks He'd Get the Best of Jordan

"I just don't think he can guard me."

Edwards recently did an interview with Complex Sports, diving into virtually every detail about his NBA career. In the middle of the show, host Speedy Morman brought up Patrick Beverley's quote from a podcast appearance in 2022, in which Beverley compared Edwards to Jordan.

Edwards was obviously flattered but refused to acknowledge such a comparison.

"I just want them to stop. Just because he's the greatest to ever play basketball. And I'm so far from it."

Morman then asked Edwards what would happen if Jordan was assigned the task of guarding him in today's NBA. The 22-year-old was much less humble in his response this time around.

"Hell Nah! No! Yeah, no...I just don't think he can guard me. Man, he's gonna do his thing, but it's going to be a tough night."

While Jordan is most fondly remembered for other-wordly scoring abilities, many forget that he was one of the most imposing and dominant perimeter defenders of his time. So, that raises the question: would Edwards' offensive abilities be too much for Jordan to handle?

Ant is the Next Great Perimeter Scorer

2023-24 Statistics: 23.6 PPG, 43.7 FG%, 36.9 3PT%

Edwards has taken his offensive game to another level this season. At first glance, however, his base stats are pretty much level with his numbers from last campaign.

Anthony Edwards - Statistics Comparison 2022-23 2023-24 Points 24.6 23.6 Rebounds 5.8 5.5 Assists 4.4 5.2 Field-Goal % 45.9 43.7 Three-Point Field-Goal % 36.9 36.9

The improvement in his offensive game is more evident in his advanced metrics. For starters, his usage rate has increased to 31.6 percent compared to 29.9 percent last year. Additionally, his offensive rating has also improved, rising from 113.8 to 115.3.

All this while also maintaining some key figures from the previous year, including his true shooting percentage, effective field goal percentage, and improving upon his assist percentage.

Anthony Edwards - 2023-24 Advanced Metrics Offensive Rating 115.3 Usage Rate 31.6 Assist Percentage 23.9 True Shooting Percentage 55.3 Effective Field Goal Percentage 49.7

Edwards is also a diverse scorer, able to get a bucket from virtually everywhere on the court. His 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame allows him to drive to the paint while bodying off defenders, and his smooth handle and shooting stroke allow him to create jumpshot opportunities all over the half-court.

Anthony Edwards - 2023-24 Scoring Breakdown Points per game Isolation 2.8 Transition 6.0 Pick & Roll Ball Handler 6.4 Drives 7.4 Pull Up Shooting 8.9

Edwards' scoring and improved playmaking have been integral for the Timberwolves. While Minnesota only ranks 18th in the NBA in offensive rating (113.3), it's their league-leading defense that has made them the powerhouse they are this season.

The former Georgia Bulldog has been the main driver for the T-Wolves offense, and could really make a name for himself if he carries these performances over to the playoffs come spring.

But is he too much to handle for prime Michael Jordan?

Good Luck Getting By Jordan

Defensive Accolades: NBA Defensive Player of the Year (1988), 9x NBA All-Defensive First Team, 3x NBA steals leader

For starters, Jordan's defensive accolades speak volumes. A prototypical two-way player, Jordan excelled on the defensive end, particularly when it came to stealing the ball. He was a three-time steals leader, taking the crown in 1988, 1990, and 1993.

Additionally, he made the All-Defensive First Team nine times and even won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1988.

The awards aside, he also had the stats to back it up. His career averages on the defensive end of the court are the stuff of legend. It's no wonder he is hailed as a great defender.

Michael Jordan - Career Defensive Statistics Steals 2.3 Blocks 0.8 Rebounds 6.2 Steal % 3.1 Defensive Rating 103

It's safe to say that he was a nightmare for all the players who had to go against him. Whether it was while guarding him or having to be guarded by him.

That being said, it's difficult to speculate who would come out on top between Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan. On one hand, Jordan's accolades and numbers speak for themselves. But, on the other hand, the game has changed so much in the last 20 years, especially on the defensive side.

We'll never know the answer to this hypothetical question, but there's little doubt that Edwards could be the closest thing we've seen to Jordan (and even Kobe Bryant) in some time.