Highlights Wednesday's huge game between Nuggets and Timberwolves will determin who secures the top seed in the West.

The Timberwolves have the advantage with a better head-to-head record this season.

Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokić have contrasting approaches to the high-stakes matchup.

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves both sit with records of 55-24. Tonight they face off in a matchup that will likely determine who finishes as the one-seed in the Western Conference with home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

It is clearly a massive game for both teams and could be a big advantage if the two were to meet up in the Western Conference Finals. It is one of the biggest matchups in the last few games to determine the final seeding.

The Timberwolves will win the tie-breaker regardless of the outcome of the game, as they have a two to one head-to-head advantage and a better division record. If they win tonight, they basically seal home-court throughout the western conference playoffs.

The Nuggets will have a big opportunity to finish as the first-seed if they win because they would only need to win-out against the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies, both of whom are in the bottom three of the Western Conference.

Edwards Showing Laser Focus Ahead of Playoffs

T-Wolves star is treating the game as if everything is on the line

Edwards is a fierce and competitive player, and showed that last season during the NBA Playoffs after losing to the Nuggets in five games.

This season he has been on a mission to become a better player.

Edwards is prepared for the battle against the Nuggets as here is what he had to say regarding the game tonight via Jon Krawczynsi of The Athletic:

"I think everyone know what is at stake, I don't even need to talk about how big it is, everybody know."

Edwards is coming off a 51-point masterpiece against the Washington Wizards last night after learning that Karl Anthony-Towns will be returning to the court soon.

Anthony Edwards vs Nuggets - 2023-24 Averages Category Edwards vs Nuggets Edwards' season averages PPG 26.3 26.3 RPG 4.7 5.5 APG 4.7 5.2 FG% 47.5% 46.2%

Edwards has been at his season averages against the Nuggets this year, but with a game with a lot at stake, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he exceeds those numbers tonight.

Jokić Not Getting Caught Up in the Hype

Jokić is treating the game as if it's just another matchup on a random Tuesday

Nikola Jokić is clearly a unique player on the court and his personality is equally unique off the court. The way he carries himself and treats different opponents as if they are all just another game, is vastly different from many other superstars around the league.

It could just be a facade he plays for the media, or he really could not care less about what opponent shows up on the court. He is a winner and that's all he wants to do.

Here is what Jokić had to say about the game tonight against the Timberwolves via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports:

"I don't think it's a really big game. Yes, we're going to go out there and play to win the game, of course, but I think people are just making their stories that it's a big game."

Whether the rest of the Nuggets roster shares the same sentiment as Jokić is unknown, but it's interesting how he treats it as if there's absolutely nothing at stake in the game.

Nikola Jokić vs Timberwolves - 2023-24 Averages Category Jokić vs Timberwolves Jokić's season averages PPG 30.7 26.4 RPG 12.0 12.4 APG 3.3 9.0 FG% 52.2% 57.8%

The Timberwolves have done a great job this season of forcing Jokić into being a scorer and not allowing him to be much of a passer, which has allowed them to win two of the three games so far.