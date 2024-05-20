Highlights The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets in stunning fashion in Game 7, advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in two decades.

Though it was not evidenced by the box score, the team was led by their budding star Anthony Edwards, who turned up his game in the second half.

Edwards revealed to the media post-game that he realized exactly when the Timberwolves had beaten the Nuggets, and it came by way of an unusual play.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were able to knock off the reigning champion Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their Western Conference Semi-Final series, advancing to the Western Conference Finals 20 years to the day from their last appearance. The Timberwolves' shocking comeback from a 20-point deficit was the largest in the history of the NBA in a Game 7, only propelling Anthony Edwards' meteoric rise and the Timberwolves' chances of walking away from the 2024 NBA Playoffs with some hardware to show for it.

Though their superstar shooting guard Anthony Edwards only shot 6-24 from the field, his teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels picked up the slack in the first half, giving Edwards the opportunity to save his clutch defense and shot making for the last two quarters.

2024 Defensive Player of the Year and four-time winner of the award, Rudy Gobert, also played very well in the deciding Game 7, as well as 2024 Sixth Man of the Year award winner, Naz Reid.

Karl-Anthony Towns - Jaden McDaniels Game 7 Advanced Stats vs. DEN Category K. Towns J. McDaniels PTS 23 23 TS% 69.1% 87.9% STL 2 2 DEF RTG 98.6 100.0 +/- +10 +12

For Gobert in particular, he did his job in the final game of the series. The star center played the best defense he could against the Nuggets' 2024 NBA MVP winner, Nikola Jokić, as well as having an uncharacteristically good night from the free throw line, shooting 77.8 percent from the stripe with seven made free throws before eventually fouling out in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

In Gobert's case, his free throw shooting would not be his only unusual moment of the contest, as a single play from the seven-foot-one Frenchman effectively swung the momentum completely for his team. For many, this single play was the mark of the end of the series, and ultimately a Timberwolves win. Anthony Edwards happened to feel the same way.

Edwards Knew When the Game Was Won

Rudy Gobert's late-shot-clock magic sealed the deal for the Timberwolves

Amid the Timberwolves' stunning second-half comeback against the defending champions in their home building, the team's offense started to come alive. Minnesota shot just 31.6 percent from the field in the first half but turned it around by knocking down shots at a 46.3 percent rate in the last two quarters.

The team's offensive explosion would also spread to Gobert, who isn't especially known for his abilities on that side of the floor. Still, Gobert would pour in 10 of his 13 points in the second half on 75 percent shooting, providing his team with a desperately needed boost. Gobert's most impressive play of the night wasn't a huge block or deterred shot, but it was a turn-around jump shot from 13 feet as the shot clock expired that may have delivered the knock-out punch to a Nuggets team that was on the ropes.

Anthony Edwards certainly agreed with this, as he told the media post-game that it was when he knew the series was over. Chris Hine shared Edwards' thoughts on Gobert's shot via Twitter/X.

When Rudy hit that turn-around I was like, 'Yeah, we probably got 'em.'" -Anthony Edwards

Edwards' reflection on the moment was hilarious, but the impact that this single shot had on the Nuggets' entire team was evident from the second the ball went through the net. Although Gobert drilled a clutch shot that he probably hadn't practiced a single time all season, the most shocking part of this play was how effectively it drained the momentum from the Nuggets.

When Gobert's shot went down, all of Ball Arena in Denver could not believe what had transpired. Gobert's high-arching fade-away shot over the outstretched arms of Jokić came with 7:42 remaining in the fourth and only extended their lead to four, but it felt as though the game was decided after Minnesota's incredible comeback. The Nuggets' players appeared to look sluggish and defeated, not just after that shot in particular, but for the entirety of the fourth quarter.

This possibly happened for a reason, though, as many of the Nuggets' stars didn't get their normally allotted time to rest in Game 7, given the gravity of the situation. Nikola Jokić would end up playing for essentially all of the second half, as Denver's head coach Mike Malone felt that it was necessary to play his MVP until the final whistle.

After their defeat of the 2023 NBA champions, the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off against 2024 NBA MVP Finalist Luka Dončić, former NBA champion Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. The two teams will have their first chance to get a game closer to an NBA Finals berth in Game 1 on Wednesday, May 22 at 8:30 PM ET from the Target Center in Minnesota. National broadcast coverage will be provided by TNT/truTV.