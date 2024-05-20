Highlights Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves rally past the Nuggets in Game 7 with a stellar performance.

Anthony Edwards struggled offensively, but Towns stepped up, scoring timely buckets and leading the team defensively.

Minnesota found their rhythm in the second half, locking up Denver and completing an epic comeback.

The Minnesota Timberwolves dethroned the defending champion Denver Nuggets with a historic come-from-behind win in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in two decades. It took everything from the Timberwolves to overcome a 20-point second-half deficit, especially with franchise superstar Anthony Edwards struggling with his shot throughout the game.

But despite the 2020 No. 1 overall pick's off-shooting night, the Timberwolves leaned on their 1st overall pick from nine years ago, Karl-Anthony Towns, to lead their furious rally past the Nuggets. After knocking off the defending champs, Edwards sung Towns' praises for carrying them in the series-clincher.

"If they're [Denver] gonna continue to trap, you got to make the right play and trust your teammates. And we were just poised throughout the entire game. They went up 20. We just fought for and KAT play spectacular tonight man. He carried us tonight." - Anthony Edwards

Towns Carried The Slack For Edwards' Rough Offensive Night

KAT helped keep Minnesota in the game during crucial first-half stretch

Anthony Edwards' shot was not falling early on as the Nuggets made it a point to trap and send two on the ball whenever the elite scorer touched the rock.

On the flipside, Denver also had it going offensively through the first 24 minutes of action. Led by Jamal Murray's scorching first half, where he scored 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting, the Nuggets took over with a strong second quarter surge and carried a 15-point lead into halftime. With Edwards a non-factor offensively, the Timberwolves were held to just 38 points at the break.

But despite their struggles, Towns was one of Minnesota's brighter spots. KAT made a couple of timely buckets near the end of the period that helped soften the blows from the Nuggets. He ended the half with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while Edwards finished with just four points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Trailing by 15 points at halftime was troublesome, as no team in NBA history has overcome a 15+ point halftime deficit in Game 7. But Towns' late surge at least prevented the lead from ballooning even further.

Timberwolves Rallied Back in the Second Half

Minnesota found its rhythm and locked up Denver defensively

Minnesota later found its rhythm offensively in the second half, led by Towns' eight points in the third quarter. Edwards also finally got it going and scored nine in the period, including a last-second triple that erased what was once a 20-point deficit into a solitary point heading into the final frame.

Apart from his production, Towns also played terrific defense against MVP Nikola Jokić, who had 13 points and 15 rebounds in the first half. Jokic went just 2-of-6 in the period as the Timberwolves locked up defensively and held Denver to just 14 third quarter points.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Second Half Category Timberwolves Nuggets PTS 60 37 REB 29 15 OREB 8 3 FG-A 19-41 14-39 FG% 46.3% 35.9%

Towns, however, was saddled with foul trouble after he picked up his 5th personal foul early in the fourth quarter. KAT had done his job, however, as his timely scoring and defensive efforts helped the Timberwolves come back in the game.

With the Timberwolves locked and loaded on both ends, everybody contributed in the final period, especially Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, and Rudy Gobert. Minnesota killed the Nuggets on the offensive glass and delivered the big shots in the end.

Denver, however, wasn't going away easily. They made a late rally near the end and trailed by just five points with less than a minute remaining. But once again, Towns came through in the end and gave the Nuggets the knockout blow with a massive putback dunk with 41.7 seconds to put away the now ex-champs.

The Timberwolves will host Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.