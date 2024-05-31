Highlights Dončić's red-hot start boosted Mavericks' confidence for a dominating Game 5 win.

The Dallas Mavericks had a chance to close out the Western Conference Finals, up 3-0, in Game 4 on their own home court. They failed. The Minnesota Timberwolves won the game 105-100. Suddenly, the Wolves had life in this series again.

Part of the reason that Minnesota was able to secure that win was the star performances. It was the first time in the series that the Timberwolves' star players outplayed the Mavericks' stars. Luka Dončić may have posted a triple-double in the game, but he did not shoot the ball well.

Dončić struggled from the field, shooting 7 of 21 for an uninspiring 33.3 percent. He was more than happy to take blame for the loss, deservedly or not, insisting that he needed to be better. In Game 5, he was better, much better.

Dončić came out of the gates firing, outscoring the Timberwolves by himself in the first quarter. The Mavericks jumped ahead 35-19 after the 1st quarter and the rest was history. Dallas was on their way to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

The superstar showdown between Dončić and Anthony Edwards was one of the biggest talking points of this series. After witnessing last night's performance by Luka, Edwards had nothing but praise for the man who ended his team's season.

"He hit like three shots from the logo. Pretty much nothing we can do about it."

Dončić would finish the game with 36 points (shooting 14 of 22 from the field), to go with 10 rebounds and 5 assists. The Mavericks won 124-103.

The Superstar Effect

Dončić's red-hot start gave the Mavericks the confidence they needed

One could argue that Minnesota had momentum going back to their arena for Game 5. Edwards and Naz Reid both said earlier in the series that they thought their team would overcome the 0-3 deficit. Edwards was already talking about Game 6 after their win on the road.

Dončić came in and silenced all of that with his performance in a way that only superstars can. He took commanding control of the game early with his scoring. Seeing that kind of effort from your best player is sure to inspire confidence if you're the Mavericks. That certainly felt like the sentiment coming from Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch after the game was over.

"Luka came out tonight, put a stamp on the game. Hit a couple bomb 3s that kinda got them really loosened up.”

Dallas led the game 69-40 at halftime. From there, it was pretty much cruise control towards closing out the series.

The Mavericks will now have a week off before tipping off the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Game 1 of that series will be Thursday, June 6th at 8:30PM.

Dallas will likely head into the series against the league's best regular season team as the underdogs. The Celtics have been dominant all season, looking like a well-oiled machine throughout. However, with Dončić at the helm, it's unlikely anyone in the Mavericks' locker room or organization will feel outmatched on the biggest stage in basketball.