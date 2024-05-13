Highlights Anthony Edwards acknowledged Jamal Murray's villain role, claiming it adds fuel to the Timberwolves' fire.

Edwards mouthed words to Murray during Game 4, encouraging him to keep talking.

Edwards shone with more than 40 points in Game 4, showcasing his postseason success.

The Western Conference Semifinals have gotten interesting as the Denver Nuggets tied up the series with the Minnesota Timberwolves, after each team took the first two games at their opponents’ respective arenas. On an individual level, Jamal Murray has emerged as an antagonist to the T’Wolves, fully embracing his “villain” role.

Anthony Edwards, meanwhile, has emerged as a superstar. The 22-year-old has the tools and skills necessary to become the next face of the league, but that does not mean he hasn’t gotten involved with Murray. During Game 4, Edwards reportedly had words for Jamal Murray, able to be seen mouthing something to him during a timeout.

A Budding Playoff Beef?

Edwards and Murray have showcased incredible competitive drives

The contents of what Edwards said to Murray were unknown, until the postgame. There, Edwards revealed what was said in the back-and-forth exchange.

“I just told his ass, we love that. Keep talking that, that's what we like. Well, I love it, you know. So, he didn’t say nothing back, but I’m pretty sure he heard me. They heard me. You know, we live for that.” —Anthony Edwards

Edwards acknowledged Murray’s villain arc, telling him to keep it up as it only acts as fuel for the Timberwolves. Murray has not been shy of controversy this series, as he threw a heat pack onto the court during the Nuggets’ Game 2 blowout loss, resulting in a $100,000 fine. He embraced the boo birds which came out in full force in Minnesota.

Edwards has been a beast in the playoffs so far, continuing his regular-season success. Game 4 saw him put up more than 40 points for the second time in this series, and thrice in the postseason so far. That included him shooting 16 for 25 (64 percent) from the field and 5 for 8 (62.5 percent) from the three-point range.

Murray, meanwhile, scored just 19 points in Game 4, but 13 of them came in the second half which allowed the Nuggets to pull away with the win. He has served as a lethal 1A to Nikola Jokić, and the Nuggets reminded the Timberwolves that they are still the defending champions. Each team will have a chance to go ahead in the series when Game 5 tips off on Tuesday night.