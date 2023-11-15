Highlights Anthony Edwards is emerging as the go-to player and face of the Minnesota Timberwolves, demonstrating his potential to be the number one guy on the team.

The Timberwolves have a strong young core with Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid, securing their future with long-term commitments to the organization.

Edwards has shown tremendous improvement in his scoring and all-around game, making strides each season, and establishing himself as a franchise star in the making, if he isn't already.

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have a case for making the argument that they have one of the best potential young core’s in the league with Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid all committed to the organization for the long-haul. But it is the aforementioned Edwards, also known as the Ant-Man, who has arguably taken over the reins from Karl-Anthony Towns as the face of the franchise going forward. NBA writer Mark Medina is one of many who is full of high praise for the 22-year-old, believing that he has already demonstrated on the court that he is the go-to, ‘number one guy’ who ‘relishes’ any challenge against any opponent who is presented in front of him.

Young core set for the future

The Timberwolves may possess one of the strongest young cores in the NBA, having tied down small forward Jaden McDaniels to a five-year, $136 million rookie-scale extension after his breakout season last year in which he became one of the NBA’s most elite defenders, while also contributing 12.1 points on 51.7 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from downtown. Additionally, they opted to re-sign back-up big man, Naz Reid, to a three-year, $42 million deal after multiple impressive displays last season. The undrafted center out of LSU is currently leading the entire league with his 95.3 defensive rating, having so far averaged around 20 minutes per contest.

While Minnesota has signed some solid young options to their roster going forward, neither McDaniels nor Reid are franchise-altering signings, but Anthony Edwards is an entirely different story. After taking the league by storm and showing glimpses of his superstar potential right from the outset during his rookie year, it was important for the Timberwolves to keep hold of the 22-year-old. Accordingly, they made no hesitation in offering the 2020 NBA Draft number one overall pick the five-year designated rookie maximum contract extension as soon as he became eligible. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski expects the exact amount of such a lucrative deal to be worth in the region of $260 million.

Seen as a future franchise cornerstone, if not already, for the Timberwolves, his deal ensures that Minnesota have at least a chance of remaining genuine playoff challengers, if not for the championship, providing that the support around him and their other young core members is adequate. Nevertheless, exciting times appear to be on the horizon for a franchise that has never seen championship glory in its 34-year history.

Medina – Edwards is showing he is ‘equipped to be that number one guy’

Medina believes that while one of the Timberwolves’ formulas this season is to see whether the Karl-Anthony Towns-Rudy Gobert frontcourt partnership yields success, the other formula they have at their disposal is Anthony Edwards, who has shown he is a great two-way player who ‘relishes competitive challenges’ against the ‘NBA’s best scorers’, particularly in crunch-time situations.

“But I think the good thing for Minnesota is what else is their formula? It's Anthony Edwards. He's just becoming more and more of a star player. He's showing that he's equipped to be that number one guy, equipped to be that two-way player, and he really just relishes those competitive challenges in crunch time, where he is the guy that can take the big shot. He's also the guy that can make some defensive stops, and so when looking at that win specifically against Boston, that really encapsulated Jayson Tatum is going to defend him, well he [Edwards] looks at that as a challenge. And he's going to relish scoring against one of the other NBA’s best scorers.”

Franchise star in the making, if he’s not already

The Ant-Man has already made quite a stamp on the league, especially considering he is only in his fourth NBA season and still has yet to turn 23-years-old. Since he emerged onto the scene in 2020, his scoring averages have improved by three-plus points a season, and this year seems to be continuing to follow such a trend.

Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves Career Statistics Minutes Played 34.2 Points 21.8 Assists 3.7 Rebounds 5.1 Steals 1.4 Blocks 0.6 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season, he averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game, quickly establishing himself as one of the Timberwolves’ offensive focal points alongside franchise cornerstone, Towns, along the way. However, this season has seen his ascension to the top reach new heights, where through his first nine games, he is averaging 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists, all of which are career-highs, while also contributing 1.3 steals per game. Furthermore, he is shooting the ball at an incredibly efficient rate, converting a career-best 48.7 percent from the field, while his three-point numbers, 36.1 percent, are in-line with last year’s figure (36.9 percent).

There is no doubt that Anthony Edwards, who was elected to his first All-Star game last season, is on the right path to becoming not only the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise, but one of the faces of the entire NBA for many years to come. Whether he will find team success with the T-Wolves remains to be seen, but he is certainly capable of leading the charge alongside a strong supporting cast with only one goal in mind: to be the one to lead a team that hoists up the Larry O’Brien trophy for the very first time in Minnesota.