Highlights Dallas Mavericks won Game 1 against Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, led by Dončić and Irving.

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards admits team was tired, vows a fresh start for Game 2 to regain control.

Edwards took on a defensive challenge against Irving, who fueled Irving's strong performance and mutual respect on the court.

The Dallas Mavericks took Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night, taking down the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 108–105 on the road to seize control of the series.

Leading the way for the Mavericks was the superstar duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, with Dončić going for 33 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, and Irving putting up 30 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards said that the team, coming in off of a testing seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets, was tired.

"You all could see it, we were a step behind everybody. Especially myself. Kyrie got a transition layup, I think we scored, and he just out-ran me. I was just exhausted. We'll be alright." -Anthony Edwards

Edwards assured the media that while the series didn't start out how they wanted it to, the Timberwolves would be back and fresh for Game 2.

"I think we just came out flat today. We found our energy, then we went back to being flat. I think it's on us. Everything's on us today. I didn't get downhill as much. Stuff like that. We were just a little tired, probably." -Edwards

Edwards Got the Challenge He Wanted

The young guard called dibs on defending Kyrie Irving, and the Mavs veteran got the better of him

Heading into the series, Edwards had made clear that he planned on defending Irving through the conference finals.

"It's going to be fun. My matchup is going to be Kyrie, so that's going to be fun. We're going to see what I can do versus him." -Edwards

Irving, with his 30 points, got the better of Edwards on Wednesday night and wasn't shy about the fact that Edwards' call-out fueled him a bit on the court.

“I used it as motivation. I saw it, I was like, just a nod of respect. And then also I knew what type of game was gonna be, Game 1, and also for the rest of the series." -Kyrie Irving

Irving also noted that the fighting words from Edwards were one of the reasons the young player was so popular with the veterans of the league.

"That's a no-fear mentality, and that's why we love Ant." -Irving

Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Timberwolves and Mavericks will tip off on Friday night, with Irving and Edwards set to meet on the floor once again.