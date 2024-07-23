Highlights Anthony Edwards' confidence shines, but his role as Team USA's top option seems unlikely.

Team USA Olympics wrapped up their pre- Paris 2024 Olympic Games warm-up contests with a narrow 92-88 win over 2023 FIBA World Cup Champions Germany in London, and now all attention turns to their quest for Olympic gold.

One player who is not short of confidence going into the Olympics is Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards , who believes he should be, and is, Team USA’s number one option. But while basketball insider Mark Medina doesn’t necessarily agree that this will be the case, with USA bringing out the big guns including LeBron James , Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant , he does feel it is a good reflection of his self-confidence.

Still Tinkering With the Line-Up

Only LeBron James, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid are guaranteed starters, Anthony Edwards is hoping for more

Having staved off South Sudan in the dying seconds of their first of two contests held in London, UK, narrowly coming away with a 101-100 victory thanks to LeBron James’ heroic 23 points including the go-ahead basket with just eight seconds remaining on the clock, James was once again the hero in their narrow victory over Germany, in which he scored 11 of his 20 points in the last four minutes of the contest.

While USA head coach Steve Kerr has openly admitted that he is still deciding on what his starting lineup will be, confirming just three of the starters: James, Curry and Joel Embiid , with five games and five wins from their showcase, and a plethora of trials runs of various lineup combinations, he perhaps may be closer than ever to deciding everybody's indiviudal roles.

Team USA - Olympic Preparation Games Opponent Result Score Canada W 86-72 Australia W 98-92 Serbia W 105-79 South Sudan W 101-100 Germany W 92-88

One player who is hoping to secure a starting role is Anthony Edwards, who confidently came out and stated that he believes he is Team USA’s ‘number one option’ and that his teammates have got to find a way to ‘fit around’ him.

But in the five-game showcase, Edwards would start only the contest against Australia in which he led the team in minutes played with 27, and scoring 14 points. But Kerr has tinkered around with the starting five through much of this showcase, mainly rotating between Jrue Holiday , Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum in those vacant starting spots alongside his already chosen three starters.

However, his confidence and approach to training camp thus far has not gone unnoticed, with 20-time NBA All-Star James speaking highly of Edwards’ confidence, while also expressing how his ‘youthful energy’ is invigorating to all.

Kerr ‘Loved’ Edwards’ Self-Confidence

While Medina puts James, Curry and Kevin Durant above Edwards in terms of scoring options, he conveyed how much Kerr loved his confidence, where he said that he wished he had more guys on the team who came into Team USA with a similar mindset.

“I don't agree with Anthony Edwards’ contention that he's the number one option. Last time I checked Kevin Durant's on the team. But I would argue that LeBron James and Steph Curry are probably going to have bigger roles. But Steve Kerr loved it - I'm going to read his quotes themselves. He said ‘I love that Anthony Edwards said that he's the number one option in the NBA. I want him to think that way. I want five or six other guys to feel that way’. I think that what Anthony Edwards said is it's not about him being worried or fixated on ‘oh I want to get all the touches, all the shot attempts’, I think it was really about his inner confidence, but I think that from a figurative standpoint, he's not going to be the number one option.”

Edwards Can Draw on His FIBA Experience

Led Team USA in points in the 2023 FIBA World Cup

While Team USA had a disappointing fourth place finish in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Edwards was undoubtedly the team’s best player, though it wasn’t exactly a roster riddled with Hall-of-Fame talent like the 2024 Olympic Team is.

Nonetheless, throughout that campaign, the 22-year-old averaged a team-high 18.9 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field, but struggled from three-point range, connecting on only 31.1 percent of his long-range attempts.

He also led Team USA in rebounds with 4.6, while his 2.8 assists was the second-best mark on the team, with only Tyrese Haliburton , the only other player from the World Cup roster to make the Paris Olympics Team, dishing out more (4.0 per contest).

Anthony Edwards - Team USA Per 36 Minutes (2023) Category Statistic PTS 26.0 REB 6.4 AST 3.8 STL 1.6 BLK 0.7 FG% 47.5 3P% 31.1

Having come off a 2023-24 NBA season in which he led his Timberwolves side to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004, and averaging 27.6 points and shooting at a 48.1 percent clip from the field, and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc, throughout the post-season, Edwards has demonstrated that he is certainly a player that can carry the weight of a team should it be necessary for him to.

He is also a player that can spark energy and swing momentum in his team’s favor with plays that are deserving of making the highlight reels, as showcased by his emphatic slam in London.

All in all, while Edwards certainly possesses the attributes to be a number one option on a gold medal-contending team, with the aforementioned players like James, Curry, and even Durant, who has still not been deemed fit enough to get some on-court game time as he continues to rehab his calf injury, it is unlikely that he will be that option.

However, he could well be the number one option in the second unit, with Team USA’s roster depth one of their strongest strengths going into the Olympic Games.

While he may not be the out-and-out star on the team, he will certainly have a huge part to play if the USA are to claim their fifth consecutive gold medal, though it would be Edwards’ first.

