Anthony Edwards has arrived. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 22-year-old shooting guard just spearheaded a dominant sweep of the Phoenix Suns while averaging 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game in the process. Edwards was by far the best player on the floor in a series featuring Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Edwards has clearly risen above Booker as the NBA’s premier shooting guard, but where does Edwards rank right now among all NBA players, regardless of position?

The top five is not out of the question.

In fact, Edwards might be better right now than every NBA player not named Nikola Jokić.

Looking at how Edwards fares in head-to-head comparisons with other top-five candidates (outside of Jokić) is an effective way to gauge Edwards’s true status among the NBA’s elite talents.

Edwards vs. Luka Dončić

Offensively, Luka Dončić possesses a slight edge over Anthony Edwards at this point. Dončić and his generational court vision make for superior playmaking compared to Edwards, although the two players are somewhat comparable as pure scorers.

Dončić’s 33.9 points per game this season might appear to dwarf Edwards’ 25.9 points per game, but usage rate must be taken into account. Dončić had a higher usage rate this season (35.9) than Edwards (32.2) and attempted more field goals per game (23.6) than Edwards (19.7). It’s not difficult to imagine Edwards averaging over 30 points per game with the kind of usage afforded to Dončić in Dallas.

PPG, FGA, FG% and Usage Rate (2023-24) Player PPG FGA FG% Usage % Anthony Edwards 25.9 19.7 46.1 33.0 Luka Dončić 33.9 23.6 48.7 40.3 Jayson Tatum 26.9 19.3 47.1 31.1 Giannis Antetokounmpo 30.4 18.8 61.1 33.0 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.1 19.8 53.5 34.8

At the same time, Dončić is the more efficient shooter of the two, hitting 38.2 percent of his threes this season (Edwards at 35.7 percent) and shooting an impressive 48.7 percent from the field overall (Edwards at 46.1 percent), a remarkable feat given the high degree of difficulty of many of Dončić’s shots.

While Dončić is the slightly better offensive talent, Edwards makes up for this margin on the defensive side of the ball, where Dončić struggles. Edwards is not the kind of consistent, possession-by-possession defender that would qualify him for All-Defense, but at his best, he can lock up virtually any wing or guard scorer using his supreme athleticism, strength, and competitive fire. Edwards has displayed an instinct this season for activating defensive prowess during crunch time in the fourth quarter of close games, something that Dončić is not capable of.

As Edwards matures and becomes a more efficient shooter, and if this maturity also includes a more consistent effort on defense, he has the potential to leapfrog Dončić within the next year or two. On the other hand, Dončić is only 25 years old and will also likely improve, albeit towards a lower ceiling as a two-way player than what one would envision as Anthony Edwards’ potential. At present, Edwards and Dončić are more or less on equal footing as two-way players.

Edwards vs. Jayson Tatum

Verdict: Advantage Edwards

There’s no doubt that both Edwards and Jayson Tatum are off-ball offensive talents capable of carrying a franchise as its number one option. Two things that separate Edwards from Tatum are physical strength and mindset.

Too often, Tatum settles for contested jumpers when he should attack the paint, especially when the Celtics have established a comfortable lead in the second half of a game and should be putting their opponent to bed. At the same time, Tatum can struggle to finish at the rim during certain moments because he lacks elite strength.

Neither of these problems applies to Edwards, who has already developed in his young career an inherent knack for when to attack and when to take a jumper that the defense is giving him.

Moreover, Edwards is a far more explosive athlete than Tatum when it comes to getting to the rim. Since Edwards is quicker than most wings, nearly as strong as most bigs, and a superior leaper to practically anyone on the court, he only needs one step on his defender at the point of attack to guarantee a bucket at the rim or a trip to the free throw stripe. Once Edwards has pierced the defense and entered into his gather for a finish, there’s nothing defenses can do to stop him.

Tatum’s footwork and classic fundamentals as a scorer are second to none, but Edwards’ skills in these areas are underrated and likely to improve as he ages, a scary thought for the rest of the NBA.

Edwards vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is nicknamed the Greek Freak for a reason: no one on a basketball court outside of Victor Wembanyama possesses a greater physical advantage than Antetokounmpo. At the same time, Anthony Edwards is somewhat of a “freak” himself, standing around 6-foot-5 but boasting a 6-foot-9 wingspan, not to mention an eye-opening leaping capacity that has drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan. Edwards has also trended as more durable than Antetokounmpo (and, to a greater extent, another elite player like Joel Embiid), logging seasons of 72, 72, 79, and 79 games played in his four seasons in the NBA so far.

Antetokounmpo can do things defensively that no one else can, and it would be difficult to argue that Edwards is comparable on that end. On the offensive side, however, Antetokounmpo is not a perfect player. He struggles during certain stretches when his perimeter shot is not falling, such that defenses can sag off. No such flaws are present in Edwards’ offensive arsenal, and it appears that all defenses can really do at this point against Edwards is pray that he misses.

Edwards vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Verdict: Advantage Gilgeous-Alexander

Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had extremely comparable seasons in 2023-24, with nearly identical usage rates (32.7 for Gilgeous-Alexander to Edwards’ 32.2) and field goal attempts per game (19.8 for Gilgeous-Alexander to Edwards’ 19.7).

Gilgeous-Alexander’s efficiency is what currently sets him apart from Edwards, however. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 53.5 percent from the field this season, which resulted in 30.1 points per game. He also averaged 6.2 assists per game, although Edwards was not far behind at 5.2.

Gilgeous-Alexander, like Edwards, also provides significant value on the defensive side of the ball in a way that a player like Dončić cannot. All in all, there is a reason why Gilgeous-Alexander has been in more MVP discussions this season than Anthony Edwards, and it is not difficult to understand how Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to the top seed in the Western Conference.

On the other hand, Edwards is three years younger than Gilgeous-Alexander. He also possesses the type of elite physical strength that can ultimately separate him from a guy like Gilgeous-Alexander with so many of their other attributes being comparable, in the same way that Edwards has a slight edge over Jayson Tatum.

Age 22 Season Player PPG FG% Usage % Anthony Edwards 25.9 46.1 33.0 Luka Dončić 28.4 45.7 42.4 Jayson Tatum 26.4 45.9 31.0 Giannis Antetokounmpo 22.9 52.1 31.5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 23.7 50.8 32.0

Edwards is Likely a Top 5 NBA Player

Edwards cannot be excluded from discussions surrounding the top five players in the NBA

Looking ahead, an epic victory for the Timberwolves and Edwards over the Denver Nuggets in the upcoming Western Conference Semifinals might even activate chatter about Edwards being the best player in the world.

With Anthony Edwards in 2024, the NBA is witnessing the blooming of a rare and historic talent. Do not take it for granted.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and Cleaning the Glass unless otherwise noted.