The Minnesota Timberwolves went head-to-head against another Western Conference juggernaut, the Los Angeles Clippers, and pulled out a convincing 118-100 victory. Although at one point the Timberwolves seemed down and out, they displayed tremendous resilience and proved why they are among the top three teams in the West. Minnesota came into the game battling injuries but were carried on the back of their franchise cornerstone, Anthony Edwards.

This Game Was Personal For the Timberwolves

Minnesota wanted to send a message against the LA Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves came into this game losing back-to-back games. It would mark the fourth game the team would play without Karl Anthony-Towns following a torn meniscus injury. Edwards had a sensational performance against the Indiana Pacers, scoring 44 points en route to the road victory while having a career night. He followed that game with 19 points on 7-27 shooting from the field against the Cleveland Cavaliers and 25 points on 10-23 shooting against the Los Angeles Lakers, both resulting in losses. However, Edwards bounced back emphatically.

Anthony Edwards Stats vs. Los Angeles Clippers Category Stats PTS 37 REB 8 AST 4 FG% 51 PLUS/MINUS +22

The Clippers came out the gates on fire and couldn't be stopped. Los Angeles would finish the first quarter with a 13-point lead and go up as much as 22 points. However, an unexpected injury to Kawhi Leonard forced him to leave the arena. Minnesota never threw in the white towel but instead displayed what makes them a dangerous team and that is their resilient nature. A cause led by Edwards.

The two-time All-Star led all scorers with 37 points and was equally impressive on the defensive end. In many cases, star players coast on defense but Edwards takes pride in playing great defensive basketball. Rudy Gobert is recognized for his tremendous defensive presence, but Edwards is another huge reason why the Timberwolves have the best defensive record in the league.

This wasn't an individual effort from Edwards, other Timberwolves' players stepped up. Naz Reid, a leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year, tweaked his ankle in the first quarter and wasn't at his usual level. That wasn't a problem as Nickeil Alexander-Walker had his best game of the season, finishing with 28 points on 5-6 shooting from three-point range. The former Virginia Tech product has an affinity for playing against the Clippers, considering he scored his career-high of 37 points versus them in 2021.

There was plenty of emotion radiating from the Timberwolves players and bench throughout the game. These two teams faced against each other just a week ago in which the Clippers escaped Minnesota with an 89-88 victory. Edwards was extremely passionate and candid about the mindset the Timberwolves had this time around.

"We feel like this was a statement game. We were down 22. Regardless of who they lose (Kawhi Leonard left the game after the 1st quarter), I think my team came out that second half and put on a show." - Anthony Edwards

Leonard wasn't the only player to exit the game as Gobert also headed for the locker room with an apparent rib injury. During his post-game press conference, he confirmed that there was no serious injury and that he would be fine.

The Timberwolves have the 16th-ranked hardest schedule remaining in the league. Despite Towns being out for at least a month, all signs show that Minnesota will continue to make statements like the one they did against the Clippers.