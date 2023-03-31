Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga may have to leave the club in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old has struggled to find a regular place in the United side with multiple new signings coming through the door.

Manchester United news - Anthony Elanga

It was reported during the January transfer window that Everton were interested in signing Elanga, but United wanted to keep hold of the forward due to a lack of options.

The Swedish winger predominantly plays off the left-hand side, a position Marcus Rashford has performed sensationally in this season, with Alejandro Garnacho an exciting understudy.

This has limited Elanga's game time at Old Trafford, and he's now voiced his frustration at the lack of minutes he's received in a United shirt. Whilst on international duty, he said: "It is frustrating. You want to play, it’s important. But whether you play or not, it’s up to the coach, not me."

Although United may be looking to keep hold of Elanga for squad depth, the youngster may have to be selfish as not playing could have a negative impact on his development.

What has Jones said about Elanga?

Jones has suggested that Elanga may have to consider leaving the club if the Red Devils are unable to offer him the game time he wants.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's not really a reflection of him dropping off his levels particularly much, it's just that United are constantly recruiting as they refuse to drop off and want to get back into the conversation to win the Premier League.

"It's really difficult for him to stay and there are serious conversations to be had at the end of the season about what his career path is from here. United can't promise him game time, he knows that, so he's got to decide if he wants to hang around."

What's next for Elanga?

Elanga has started just five Premier League games for United this season, playing a total of 426 minutes, as per FBref.

Despite United's reluctance to let Elanga leave, due to a lack of options, Erik ten Hag has plenty of attacking players who are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Jadon Sancho, Rashford, Garnacho, and Antony have all played more minutes than Elanga, with Facundo Pellistri another option.

If United look to bring in another forward in the summer, then it only seems fair to allow Elanga to explore other options and seek first-team football.