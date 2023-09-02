Highlights Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga impressed fans with his solo goal that sealed victory over Chelsea, but it wasn't his only highlight of the game.

Elanga showcased his skills and embarrassed Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk with a brilliant turn that has now gone viral on social media.

A video of Anthony Elanga embarrassing Mykhailo Mudryk during Nottingham Forest's meeting with Chelsea this weekend has gone viral on social media, with fans loving what they're seeing from the forward.

The pair met at Stamford Bridge, but it was the visitors who emerged with the victory, beating Chelsea 1-0 and handing Mauricio Pochettino his second league loss as Blues manager. Elanga was the star of the show, terrorising the home side's defence, and it was his solo goal that sealed the deal and bagged all three points for Steve Cooper and his men.

The goal came just three minutes into the second half and was a result of Forest capitalising on a mistake by Moises Caicedo, with Elanga running through the heart of the Chelsea defence and slotting it home. The goal was Elanga's very first for Forest, but that's not the only thing he did during the game that had people talking.

What did Anthony Elanga do to Mykhailo Mudryk?

Elanga's goal wasn't the only thing to impress Forest fans, with a video of him getting the better of Mudryk in embarrassing fashion going viral on social media. With Cooper's side holding onto their lead as the game entered its final stages, they were intent on holding onto the ball, with the former Manchester United man running down the clock and seemingly heading into the far left-hand corner of the pitch.

Trailed by Mudryk, who was trying to win the ball back in the 95th minute, Elanga destroyed the Chelsea man in brutal fashion as he quickly turned on the spot and passed the ball around the legs of the Ukrainian before dancing past him and regaining control of it himself. He quickly left the 21-year-old in the dust as he dashed into the Blues area, before having a crack at goal from a tight angle, with the shot rocketing off of the post and away. Check it out below:

VIDEO: Elanga pulls off insane skill vs Chelsea

How is Anthony Elanga's Nottingham Forest career going so far?

After avoiding the drop last season, one of the first things Cooper's side did was bring Elanga into the fold when they signed him from Erik ten Hag's United, and it's safe to say he's hit the ground running.

The forward has been in fantastic form so far for Forest, with a goal and an assist from his first four appearances. The 21-year-old looks set to play a key role for the club as they attempt to solidify their spot as an established Premier League team and his £15m price tag is already looking like a bargain.

The same can't be said for Mudryk, though.

Mykhailo Mudryk's Chelsea career has been a disaster so far

Considering Chelsea spent close to £90m on securing Mudryk earlier this year, he hasn't even come close to living up to the expectations that surrounded him. The Ukranian has really struggled to find any semblance of form in England and has just two assists so far in his time at Stamford Bridge.

The forward has yet to score a goal for the Blues in a competitive match and if he doesn't turn things around quickly, the move will be labelled a flop. Being bested in such an embarrassing way by Elanga is just the icing on the cake of what's been a poor experience so far.