Anthony Gordon has agreed a brand new six-year contract with Newcastle United in principle, and it won't contain a release clause according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Magpies have been keen to tie the dazzling winger down to fresh terms all summer after his phenomenal season last year, which earned him a call-up to the England squad for Euro 2024 and saw Liverpool linked with a mega-money offer in the summer transfer window.

After talks were opened once he returned from Germany with the Three Lions, both the player and club are now close to putting pen-to-paper on a contract that will tie him to St James' Park until at least 2030, with the new terms set to see him become one of the highest earners at the club alongside Bruno Guimares and Alexander Isak.

Gordon Won't Have a Release Clause

Newcastle opposed despite Guimaraes' clause

Premier League giants were said to be very keen on bringing Gordon back to Merseyside this summer, as Arne Slot looked to strengthen his forward line. It's well documented that Gordon is a childhood Liverpool fan and was keen on the move to Anfield, but Newcastle never wanted to sell their star winger.

In fact, GMS sources can reveal a deal was very close around the PSR deadline with Liverpool set to pay £70million for Gordon with Joe Gomez heading to Tyneside in a deal worth £45million to help balance the books. However, the Magpies instead opted to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively, which saw the deal collapse.

Talks over a new deal began as soon as Gordon returned to the club from his summer holiday with manager Eddie Howe particularly vocal about the situation, and while there were talks between the parties about a £75million release clause, Newcastle chiefs are generally opposed to leaving themselves open to such clauses despite the insertion of one in Bruno Guimaraes' contract, and thus there will not be a clause in Gordon's new deal.

Anthony Gordon's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =3rd Assists 10 =1st Goals 11 2nd Yellow Cards 10 1st Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 2nd

The former Everton star has agreed a six-year deal that will see him become one of the top earners at the club, although he will not be the highest earner despite suggestions from elsewhere.

Gordon has absolutely loved his time at Newcastle and there is said to be no bad blood between him and the club about the proposed move to Liverpool falling through, with the 23-year-old understanding that Newcastle never wanted to sell him.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Anthony Gordon has six caps for England's senior team.

Alexander Isak 'Big Doubt' to Play Man City

Sweden star has broken toe

Attentions will now turn to Newcastle's big game against current Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime, but they look set to be without star striker Alexander Isak for the game.

The Sweden international suffered a toe injury last week but featured against Fulham as they were beaten for the first time this season, but manager Howe has revealed that he hasn't trained all week and is now seen as a big doubt for the lunchtime clash.

Callum Wilson is also unavailable through injury, which could see Gordon fielded as a central striker for the game with Harvey Barnes and either Jacob Murphy or Miguel Almiron coming in on the opposite wing.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 27/9/2024.