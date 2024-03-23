Highlights Anthony Gordon and Kobbie Mainoo were both asked to name their ideal England national team five-a-side team

Choosing only from current Three Lions stars, they both picked the same five players.

The team features a diamond 1-1-2-1 formation, with two midfielders chosen.

If you want to test anyone's ball knowledge, just ask them to pick their dream five-a-side team. Every football fan will have differing opinions on who is best suited for the small-sided game, making it always a fun debate.

This is why England national team youngsters Anthony Gordon and Kobbie Mainoo were recently asked to pick their ideal five-a-side squad. They were only allowed to pick players in the current Three Lions' set-up, ruling out legends such as Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Paul Gascoigne.

Interestingly enough, Manchester United breakout star Mainoo decided to go with the exact same team as Gordon. Indeed, upon hearing who the Newcastle United man had picked, the 18-year-old said: "I don't think it's any different though! He's taken it from me!"

With that being the case, GIVEMESPORT can provide you with details on just the one England five-aside team, which was agreed upon by Gordon and Mainoo. The pair set up with a 1-1-2-1 diamond formation, made up of one goalkeeper, one defender, two midfielders and a striker.

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford

Some five-aside teams are bold enough to play without an officially designated goalkeeper, just rotating outfield options, but the young England stars had the good sense to give the spot to a professional. Jordan Pickford has been the undisputed number one under Gareth Southgate, so it makes sense for him to get the nod.

With 58 caps for his county, the Everton shot-stopper has regularly been a standout for the Three Lions at intentional tournaments. Although not quite as slick with his feet as other Premier League goalkeepers such as Alisson Becker and Ederson, Pickford could probably do a job at five-a-side, barking out orders from the back in his usual hectic manner.

Defender

John Stones

Initially, Gordon actually picks Kyle Walker before optioning to then go for the right-back's Manchester City teammate John Stones instead. He explained: 'I'm going to go with Stonesy, the best ball-playing centre-back in the world."

He later added: "The reason I was thinking about Walks [Walker] was because you cannot get past him. So like in a five-a-side, he gives you the little forearm and then that's you. He's so strong and so quick. "I just think John Stones on the ball..." Mainoo then interjected:

"He's smooth, he's too smooth."

Midfielder

Phil Foden

Some footballers just look perfectly suited for small-pitched games and Phil Foden absolutely fits into the category. With his close control, quick feet, and football IQ, the Englishman is a joy to watch. Still only 23, he's almost conquered 11-a-side football, so would no doubt dominate five-a-side.

Arguably Man City's player of the season to date, Foden has 18 goals and 10 assists in all competitions so far. If he can take that form to Germany with the national team this summer, England could finally end their long-standing trophy drought.

Midfielder

Jude Bellingham

Any iteration of an England team right now just has to involve Jude Bellingham. The 20-year-old has taken La Liga by storm this season, instantly becoming the beating pulse of a Real Madrid team on course to win yet another league title.

He's made scoring goals in Spain look easy – with 20 already in his debut campaign – so you can only imagine how many he'd smash in during a five-a-side encounter. After landing upon Foden and Bellingham as the midfield pair, Gordon summed it up best, saying: "I think that decision speaks for itself." You can't argue with that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham is the second youngest player ever to score for England at a FIFA World Cup (19 years, 145 days), behind Michael Owen (18 years, 190 days).

Striker

Harry Kane

It might have been tempting to go with someone a little more fleet of foot as the primary goal threat for this team, but snubbing Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, Mainoo and Gordon opted to go with Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane instead. Seeing as he is England's all-time top goalscorer, it's hard to argue with that call.

Having scored 37 goals in Germany this term, the 30-year-old is on course to break all sorts of Bundesliga records and could win the 2023-24 European Golden Shoe. For those who might have any doubts about Kane's suitability for five-a-side, Gordon makes a pertinent point, saying:

"He'd score from anywhere on the pitch - even if it was five-a-side."

All stats taken from Transfermarkt as of 23/03/24.