Newcastle United are set to step up contract talks with in-demand forward Anthony Gordon, according to i News.

Since arriving from Everton in January 2023, Gordon has taken his game to another level under the guidance of Eddie Howe. The England international showed signs of inconsistency during his time at Goodison Park, but he's kicked on and become a key player for Newcastle.

During the summer transfer window, Gordon started to attract interest, but understandably the Magpies were desperate to keep him. Newcastle are not looking to fend off suitors by stepping up talks to tie him down to a new contract.

Newcastle to Step Up Gordon Talks

Liverpool have shown an interest

According to a report from i News, Newcastle are ready to step up talks to extend Gordon's stay at St James' Park, despite him signing a long-term contract last year. It's understood that Liverpool still hold an interest in the English forward and the Magpies are hoping to deter any suitors by offering him an even longer deal.

A move to Anfield might be of interest after growing up in the area, and it would allow him to test himself at one of the biggest clubs in the world. It certainly won't be an easy deal for Liverpool to do considering Newcastle paid £45m to secure his signature around 18 months ago.

Anthony Gordon 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad Rank Minutes 2906 3rd Goals 11 2nd Assists 7 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 2nd Match Rating 7.29 2nd

A new contract won't put a stop to any transfer speculation, but it does put the North East outfit in a strong negotiating position if they can extend his deal. It's unclear whether Gordon would be willing to put pen to paper so soon after joining, but he does appear to be enjoying his football at Newcastle.

Gordon, described as 'unbelievable' by Bruno Guimaraes, has flourished under Howe, earning himself a call-up to the England squad, featuring in Gareth Southgate's side during Euro 2024. A move might see his game time reduce, so there's an argument to suggest he's in the right environment currently to progress and develop.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Gordon ranked 11th in the Premier League during the 2023/2024 season for goals and assists combined.

Gordon Had 'Head Turned' by Liverpool

He has keen on a move

According to a report from The Telegraph, Gordon had his head turned by the interest from Liverpool in the summer transfer window and was extremely keen to complete a move. The Reds failed to match Newcastle's asking price with the Magpies unwilling to sell Gordon on the cheap, pricing him out of a transfer.

Newcastle were hit with financial troubles in the summer and were forced to offload players. Liverpool hoped to take advantage, but Newcastle eventually sold Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson for significant fees.

