Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon has earned praise this week for his refreshingly candid take on England's 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening. Interim manager Lee Carsley made several bold choices ahead of the Nations League clash in Dublin, where goals from Jack Grealish and Declan Rice secured a debut win.

Angel Gomes and Morgan Gibbs-White, who shone under Carsley at youth level, were both given their first senior caps on Saturday after unexpected call-ups to the squad. After limited use during the summer's European Championship, Gordon was rewarded with a well-deserved start alongside Grealish - who was unable to find a place in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad.

The Manchester City star was positioned in a more central role against the nation he once represented at youth level, and his impactful performance set the stage for Gordon's post-match evaluation, which earned praise from England supporters for his candid approach to the game.

Gordon Offers His Thoughts on Why England Did So Well

The 23-year-old emphasised the importance of freedom and hailed Grealish

In a post-match interview with ITV, Gordon was asked why things came together so well for England at the Aviva Stadium. Having recently criticized the lack of freedom under Carsley's predecessor, it's evident that the interim boss has corrected those mistakes.

"I think freedom," he said. "You had Jack [Grealish] going all over the pitch and they couldn’t really pick up where we were putting ourselves. And me and Bukayo [Saka] tried to hold the width and the depth and make runs in behind, so the lads could get on the ball more." Then quizzed about how important Grealish was in the 2-0 victory, Gordon added:

"I think it’s really important for his confidence. He’s a top player, I think everyone knows that, but I think that position really suits him where he’s that free spirit. It's where he played at Aston Villa and I thought he was excellent today."

The interview drew plenty of plaudits for Gordon's outlook on football. One user took to X to say: "I think he is one of the best communicators I’ve heard in a long time as a player. Doesn’t give stereotypical boring answers but gives a level-headed, honest answer to every question. Seems very intelligent and actually worth listening to."

Another commented: "Completely changed my opinion on him after listening to him on The Overlap. A very articulate and intelligent young lad. Top player as well," while a third added: "He speaks like a leader. So composed and confident," and a fourth dubbed him: "Future England captain."

Former England international Carlton Palmer also had his say on the influential Newcastle winger, saying: "What a down to earth kid."

Gordon's England Future

He is ready to feature more regularly for his nation

In the same interview, Gordon shared that his performance against the Republic of Ireland was his best in an England shirt. He voiced frustration over his limited playing time during the summer but hinted that Saturday’s showing was just the beginning, as the 23-year-old didn't just impress his supporters off the pitch.

The influential winger headed into Euro 2024 following an impressive season with Newcastle, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 35 Premier League games. But after making just one appearance - coming off the bench in the 89th minute of England's group stage game against Slovenia - the Englishman will hope the end of Southgate's era marked the start of his.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins managed to assist more goals than Anthony Gordon in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Gordon, asked whether Saturday's performance was his highlight in an England shirt, added: "I'd say so. I try not to live in the past, but now we have the next game [Finland at home on Tuesday night], and I should have scored tonight, so I've still got a lot to work on. I owe Trent [Alexander-Arnold] one for that pass, I'll make up for it."