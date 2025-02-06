After the self-proclaimed "masters of the dark arts" had their feathers ruffled at St James' Park in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, Anthony Gordon's clever barb towards Arsenal has gone viral. Mikel Arteta's hopes of leading his team to their first final in five years were already challenging, especially with the Gunners heading north trailing by two goals from the first leg.

Following another two goals from Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon, the job then became impossible, as Newcastle would thump the Premier League's second-placed side 4-0 on aggregate. It was a night to remember for the Toon Army, as it marks the second time in three years Eddie Howe's side have reached the stage in the tournament as the club looks to win its first major trophy since 1955.

But the party-like scenes across all four sides of the stadium didn't come without a bit of teasing towards their visitors. Following the defeat in the first leg, Arteta made the bizarre claim his team found the ball 'tricky' to deal with. As the contest wore on, Newcastle supporters could be heard chanting: "Mikel Arteta, it must be the ball!" and Gordon aimed a throwaway comment at the club after the full-time whistle, too.

Anthony Gordon's Interview After Arsenal Victory Goes Viral

When asked whether he felt Newcastle were mature enough and ready to win a trophy, Gordon replied during his live TV interview following the victory:

"I think it's important for us to stay humble now."

The phrase "stay humble" has become closely linked to the growing rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester City, after City superstar Erling Haaland famously directed those words at Arteta following their thrilling 2-2 draw last September. Unfortunately for the towering Norwegian, those words came back to bite him last Sunday.

Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly mocked Haaland's meditation celebration while Kendrick Lamar's song 'Humble' was blared out over the Emirates Stadium's loudspeakers at full time following the Gunners' 5-1 victory. Other actions, though, like Gabriel screaming at the Manchester City forward, have been deemed over the top and disrespectful, and so Gordon's sly remark was hailed by rival fans tuning in hoping to see Arsenal get a taste of their own medicine.

"Love it!" one fan said after acknowledging the intended dig, while another added: "What a lad! 1000% he knew what he was saying!" A third comment read: "Respect for Gordon has gone through the roof," while a fourth concluded: "And he said it without laughing which makes it even better."

Newcastle now await either Tottenham or Liverpool in the final, which will take place at Wembley on March 16. Spurs are currently 1-0 up going into the second leg at Anfield on Thursday night, but how well they will deal with the Anfield atmosphere will prove pivotal to holding onto that lead.