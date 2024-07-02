Highlights Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea are interested in signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

Gordon has been a key player for Newcastle since joining from Everton, but Liverpool's interest may have turned his head.

Newcastle are looking for around £75m to sell him.

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, alongside Liverpool and Chelsea, according to CaughtOffside.

Since making the move to St James' Park, Gordon has developed rapidly and become a key player for the Magpies. The England international flattered to deceive at Everton, but Eddie Howe's recruitment team decided to take a risk on the youngster, and it's starting to pay off.

Clubs are beginning to take a look at Gordon, including Liverpool and Manchester United. It would be another risk for any potential buying club, with Gordon still needing to prove himself consistently at the highest level.

Man Utd Join the Race for Anthony Gordon

Liverpool and Chelsea are also keen

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Manchester United are interested in signing Gordon, even though Liverpool, are showing the most interest as it stands. It's understood that it could cost around £75m for any club to secure his signature during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies understandably don't want to lose the pacey winger, and the report suggests that Gordon isn't pushing to leave the club and is happy at St James' Park.

Anthony Gordon 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad Rank Minutes 2906 3rd Goals 11 2nd Assists 7 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 2nd Match Rating 7.29 2nd

Gordon will currently be focusing on Euro 2024 with England, despite his lack of minutes under Gareth Southgate. Dealing with a potential transfer in the background will be an unwelcome distraction, especially when a move feels unrealistic due to Newcastle likely being desperate to keep him at the club.

A report from The Telegraph has claimed that Gordon has had his head turned by Liverpool's interest, with Newcastle concerned about his current state of mind. Liverpool, Gordon's boyhood club, failed to make a bid that matched Newcastle's asking price, with the former Everton winger keen on a move to Anfield.

Losing Gordon would be a big blow for Newcastle, but they've been doing everything possible to ensure they comply with profit and sustainability regulations, meaning sales were always likely this summer. Gordon, described as 'electric', was signed by Dan Ashworth from the Toffees, and the former Brighton & Hove Albion chief completed a move to Manchester United this week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Gordon ranked 11th in the Premier League during the 2023/2024 season for goals and assists combined.

Related Christopher Vivell Set to Join Man Utd Manchester United are pushing to appoint Christopher Vivell as director of recruitment, with Florian Plettenberg confirming it's a done deal.

Gordon Fits the Profile Man Utd Need

A winger could be targeted

Gordon has predominately played off the left-hand side of attack during his time at Newcastle, but throughout his career, he's played all across the front three. With Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwod's futures up in the air, adding a versatile forward could be beneficial for United.

Marcus Rashford failed to live up to expectations last season, so bringing in further competition and cover in his position could be what he needs to push himself. Gordon's pace and eye for goal would make him a smart signing for Erik ten Hag's side, but his hefty price tag might deter them from making a move.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and FBref