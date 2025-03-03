Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon “needs to grow up,” having been dismissed in a 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in the fifth round of the FA Cup, according to the Daily Telegraph’s Northern Football Writer Luke Edwards.

Goals from Yankuba Minteh and Danny Welbeck, the latter in extra time, helped Brighton overcome an early penalty from Alexander Isak to reach the quarter-finals of this season’s FA Cup, though many discussions after full-time have been based on the two red cards shown in regular time.

Tariq Lamptey was dismissed in stoppage time at the end of the match, but the incident being spoken about more is the sending off of Anthony Gordon, who was shown red after a coming together with Seagulls defender Jan Paul van Hecke. The red card hurt Newcastle at the time, but more significantly, Gordon will now miss the Carabao Cup final.

The Magpies are hoping to win their first trophy in almost 60 years in what will be their second Carabao Cup final in three seasons. They will now be doing this, however, without Gordon on the pitch, who has been generally brilliant for Eddie Howe’s side since joining them from Everton.

Anthony Gordon 24/25 Season Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 26 6 5 2,124' Carabao Cup 6 2 1 372' FA Cup 2 1 0 128'

Newcastle may appeal the red card, but Gordon’s actions have caused many to question the England international’s behaviour.

Edwards: ‘There Is No Point Appealing’

Gordon slammed for behaviour against Brighton

Luke Edwards has been very vocal about Gordon’s actions and how much they may have cost his team as they look to win a trophy. Writing for the Daily Telegraph, he stated:

“(Gordon) only has himself to blame. This was no hard luck story, no injustice was done here. Gordon raised his hands, shoved an opposition player in the head and left referee Anthony Taylor with no other option. The look of aggression on his face painted a picture for the match officials. VAR upheld the decision, there is no point appealing. “Gordon will not be playing against Liverpool at Wembley, he will miss the cup final. He has let himself, his team-mates and his manager down and can stew on that while he serves his three-game ban. “There has long been an impression of Gordon that he lacks emotional maturity and this was evidence of it. It was a stupid, petulant act from a frustrated player who has been out of form for several weeks. It was the behaviour of a young man who needs to grow up.”

Newcastle are set to face a Liverpool side in the final that look set to storm their way to silverware this season. Arne Slot moved from Feyenoord to replace the long-serving Jurgen Klopp in the summer and though many were skeptical about how Liverpool would fare without the German in the dugout, those concerns were swiftly eradicated.

Slot has guided Liverpool not only to the Carabao Cup final, but into the knock-out stages of the Champions League after finishing first in the newly-formatted league stage of the competition. In the Premier League, Liverpool have a comfortable lead at the top of the table and the title is certainly theirs to lose.

The Magpies were going to be up against it anyway when they faced Liverpool, but to do so now without Gordon in their attack could prove critical.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 03/03/2025)