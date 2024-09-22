Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon hasn't quite hit the heights expected of him this campaign, and after his failed move to Liverpool in the summer, Eddie Howe spoke to him multiple times in pre-season to try and settle him, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The former Everton man enjoyed a sensational 2023/2024 season which saw him called up to the England squad for Euro 2024. This term, the Magpies haven't been at their best, partly down to Gordon being unable to replicate the form he produced last term.

Gordon quickly became a fan favourite at St James' Park after his move from Everton, but the supporters will be hoping to see more from him in the coming weeks.

Newcastle Want to End Gordon Saga

The club are still calm

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are hoping to end the Gordon saga by offering him a new contract. The Magpies have no plans to sell the England international mid-season and are still calm about the situation.

Fellow Premier League side Liverpool were keen on securing the signature of Gordon, who moved from Everton for a fee of £45m, during the summer transfer window, but they failed to prise him away from St James' Park. Sources have told GIVEMESPORT that Gordon's head was turned by the prospect of a move to Anfield, but he's enjoyed playing under Eddie Howe since joining the club.

Anthony Gordon Newcastle United Stats (2023/24) Appearances 48 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes per goal 322 Minutes played 3,870

During pre-season, Howe spoke to Gordon multiple times to try and keep him settled at the club after Liverpool's interest. The former Bournemouth manager has stuck with him despite the talk of a departure in the summer with Gordon featuring heavily this term.

Although fans may be frustrated with what they've seen from Gordon so far this campaign, the Liverpool-born winger is still liked by the majority of the supporters. Any frustrations over his current form aren't a big issue as it stands.

It's easy to forget how young Gordon is due to the amount of Premier League experience he already has. At the age of 23, the Newcastle winger is going to go through spells of poor form.

Gordon Prefers Wide Left Position

He's been playing on the right

Howe has been utilising Gordon in a right-wing role at times this season with Harvey Barnes, who is performing well, playing on the left. GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Gordon prefers to play on the left-hand side, but there's no suggestion that this has been an issue for him this season.

Newcastle failing to recruit another right-sided attacker has led to Howe playing Gordon in this role. The England international flourished on the opposition side last term, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Newcastle boss make a switch in the near future.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 22/9/2024.