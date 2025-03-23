Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from international duty after picking up an injury against Albania on Friday, England have confirmed.

Gordon was given an opportunity to impress new manager Thomas Tuchel off the bench against Albania on Friday, but he picked up an injury in the final few minutes. Tuchel's side secured a 2-0 victory in his first game in charge, with Harry Kane and Myles Lewis-Skelly getting on the scoresheet.

The former Everton forward earned himself a call-up to the England squad after an impressive season for Newcastle. Although Gordon missed the Carabao Cup final after picking up a red card in the Premier League, he played a crucial goal in helping them lift the trophy with his performances throughout the competition.

England Confirm Anthony Gordon Injury

He will return to Newcastle

England have now confirmed that Gordon has withdrawn from the camp after picking up an injury against Albania and will return to Newcastle. The youngster will be assessed by his club, and Tuchel sounded a little worried about his injury situation when speaking to the media after the game on Friday...

"He looks injured. First of all I thought it was his stomach but it's his hip and it does not look good."

England face Latvia on Monday evening in their second World Cup qualifier under Tuchel. They will, of course, be without Gordon, as Newcastle supporters patiently await news on how serious his injury is. The Magpies have some important fixtures approaching as they prepare for a battle to finish in the Champions League places this season.

It's a disappointing blow for Gordon who will have been hoping to impress Tuchel. The Newcastle winger started on the bench against Albania with Marcus Rashford playing ahead of him, meaning Gordon is already not a guaranteed starter under the new regime. The game against Latvia may have been an opportunity for Gordon to show Tuchel why he should be starting, but instead, he returns to Newcastle for assessment.

