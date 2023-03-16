Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon will not feature again ‘this month’, injury expert Ben Dinnery has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old arrived at St. James’ Park from Everton in the January transfer window but has so far been unable to show his true potential in his new surroundings.

Newcastle injury news – Anthony Gordon

Gordon picked up an ankle problem in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City and subsequently missed Newcastle’s victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

However, Howe confirmed that the England Under-21 international should be fit for the visit of Manchester United at the beginning of April following the international break.

"That’s the plan. We’re trying. The scan wasn’t plain sailing, it wasn't a shoo-in. It wasn’t a week or two injury,” revealed the English tactician.

"It’s slightly more serious than that, so we're doing everything we can to get him back as quickly as possible. At the moment he’s in a period where he’s staying off the grass, staying off his feet, and the injury’s healing. It feels good, but he’s got work to do to get ready for that game."

Gordon is scheduled to join his Newcastle teammates in Dubai for their warm-weather training camp after Friday’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

What has Dinnery said about Gordon?

Dinnery has told GMS that if Gordon’s recovery goes ‘fairly smoothly’ then he should be fit to face the Red Devils next month.

He said: “Obviously it's hoped, if it goes fairly smoothly, and he comes through that really quickly, then it could be that first game back after the international break.

“If not, maybe the week after, so there's a little bit of uncertainty with regards to that sort of timeline. But basically, I'm not expecting to see him again this month.”

How has Gordon been playing?

Newcastle prised Gordon away from Everton in a £40 million deal that could rise to £45 million in potential add-ons.

The rapid attacker’s price tag did raise a few eyebrows, given he had only registered seven goals and eight assists in 78 appearances for the Toffees, and he is yet to make a single goal contribution for his current employers.

As per FBref, Gordon has ranked in the 99th percentile for blocks, 94th for tackles, and 85th for clearances among his positional peers over the last year, though.

It’s clear that Gordon is a hard-working forward, but he will surely need to add some end product to his game if he is to win over the Newcastle faithful.