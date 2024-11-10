Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is a doubt for England's fixtures during the international break after picking up an injury against Nottingham Forest, according to journalist Craig Hope.

Gordon started for the Magpies against Forest at the City Ground, but he was substituted in the 80th minute after pulling up while tracking back to defend. Harvey Barnes, who scored Newcastle's third and final goal, was introduced as Gordon appeared to pick up a muscle injury.

The former Everton man was called up to Lee Carsley's England squad earlier this week as the Three Lions prepare to face Greece and Ireland in the Nations League. It looks as though Gordon might not be able to feature for his country after suffering a hip problem.

MailOnline reporter Hope has now provided an update on Gordon's injury, suggesting that he's a doubt for England's fixtures after coming off with a hip problem. Gordon, described as 'unbelievable' by team-mate Bruno Guimaraes, will likely be sent for further tests with it being just a few hours after the game.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will be pleased to have seen Barnes emerge off the bench in place of Gordon and find the back of the net. If Gordon is set for a spell on the treatment table, then Howe knows he has another capable option waiting to take his place.

The Magpies might be a little cautious with Gordon heading into the international break ahead of the Premier League returning in a few weeks. Howe's side won't want Gordon heading on international duty and aggravating any injury, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him pulled from the squad in the coming days.

In the last few games, Gordon has lined up on the right-hand side of attack with Joelinton deployed in an unfamiliar left-wing role. Howe had Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy, and Barnes all on the bench against Nottingham Forest, so has plenty of options to choose from if he's without Gordon after the internaitonal break.