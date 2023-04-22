Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has a 'little bit of an ego', according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old left Everton in the January transfer window, but he certainly could have handled the exit a little better.

Newcastle United - Anthony Gordon

Gordon signed for Newcastle from Everton for a fee of £45m, according to Sky Sports.

The young winger actively pushed to leave the Merseyside club towards the end of the winter window, refusing to turn up to training to try and force a move, as per the Daily Mail.

The England youth international isn't a guaranteed starter at St James' Park yet, and has had to deal with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

Against Brentford, Gordon started the game as a substitute before coming on later in the game.

However, Eddie Howe opted to take him off in the last few minutes, which sparked a furious reaction from the Liverpool-born forward.

The Newcastle boss spoke about the incident following the game, saying: "From my side, there was 30 seconds left and he was down holding his ankle, so I put an experienced player on the pitch. It is no reflection on his time on the pitch."

Gordon then started their next game against Aston Villa, so the situation has clearly been solved swiftly between the two parties.

What has Taylor said about Gordon?

Taylor has suggested that Gordon is showing that he has a bit of an ego, especially with the way he dealt with leaving Everton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I feel like he seems to have a little bit of an ego for someone so young. The way he handled his Everton exit was shambolic really.

"I don't know who's advising him, but I feel like he just needs to focus on playing football, because it's clear he's a great talent, but ultimately, don't get too big for your boots too quickly."

How has Gordon performed this season?

As previously mentioned, Gordon has had to deal with spending a lot of time starting on the bench this campaign.

In the Premier League, Gordon has started just twice, featuring in eight games overall, as per FBref.

Gordon is yet to provide a goal or assist since moving to the Magpies, but it's a little unfair to judge him too harshly considering his lack of game time so far.