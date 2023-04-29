Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon needed extra training to improve his fitness when he arrived at the club, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young forward has struggled to make much of an impact since arriving at St James' Park, but he's working hard off the pitch.

Newcastle United news- Anthony Gordon

Gordon signed for Newcastle from relegation-threatened Everton, for a fee totalling £45m, as per Sky Sports.

The England youth international hadn't contributed an awful lot at Goodison Park, so the price tag may have been a bit of a surprise, but the Magpies are banking on potential rather than making an immediate impact.

With Allan Saint-Maximin, Jacob Murphy, and Joelinton as options on the left-hand side, Eddie Howe isn't relying on Gordon too much at the moment.

One moment this season that would have disappointed Howe about Gordon will be his reaction to being substituted against Brentford earlier this month.

The Newcastle boss confirmed that Gordon apologised, but also questioned the discipline side of his actions.

He said: "He accepted he was overly emotional. He felt the need to apologise. Part of me understood why he acted like he did. I didn't condone it. You don't want to see any player react like that because, suddenly, you will have a team that looks like it doesn't have the discipline that it needs."

What has Downie said about Gordon?

Downie has suggested that Gordon needed to put in extra work on the training ground in order to prove his fitness after he signed for Newcastle.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "From what I'm hearing, he's needed quite a lot of work in terms of getting his fitness up to the standard that Howe wants.

"He's worked a lot on that. I think, from what I've seen when he's come on, I've been impressed.

"I know he came in to a good situation on Sunday, but just his closing down and his work rate, even at 6-1 up, was really impressive to see."

How has Gordon performed this season?

The former Everton man has only started twice in the Premier League for Newcastle, but has featured in 10 games so far, as per FBref.

The 22-year-old is yet to score or provide an assist for theNorth East club, but again, he's been limited to mostly substitute appearances.

As mentioned, Newcastle won't be overly concerned considering he's signed for the future and how well the team is performing overall.