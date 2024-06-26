Highlights Anthony Gordon has barely figured at Euro 2024 and came off the bench for his first appearance at the tournament against Slovenia.

Gareth Southgate has largely stayed loyal to the team that started the first group game against Slovenia, naming an unchanged team in the following game against Denmark before making just one change vs Slovenia.

Gordon was one of a few England players who made a positive impact after emerging from the bench and went on to impress with his hoenst post-match interview.

Anthony Gordon admitted he is frustrated with his lack of game time at Euro 2024 after coming off the bench to make a positive impact in the closing minutes of England's drab draw with Slovenia. Gordon was an unused substitute in England's games against Serbia and Denmark, before emerging in the 89th minute against Slovenia.

Southgate named the same starting line-up against Serbia and Denmark, before making just one change to the team that started against Slovenia, with Conor Gallagher replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield. That has meant that a lot of England's fringe players have barely figured, including Gordon.

Gordon Honest About England's Performances

Newcastle star spoke from the heart

Of England's forwards, only Ivan Toney, who is yet to figure at the tournament, has featured less frequently than Gordon, and the Newcastle winger said he is confident that he will be able to make a difference in Germany if he is given the opportunity to do so.

"It's frustrating because I want to play, I think every player here does," Gordon told reporters. "It's difficult because we've got so many good players. Watching from the sideline at any game at any level is hard, you just want to come on the pitch because you feel like you can make an impact. I felt like I did when I came on. I tried to just get at people, be direct, and cause problems in the few minutes that I got, and i'll always try and do that."

Gordon admitted that England have not been good enough at the tournament so far. He added: "Our aim [against Slovenia] was to make a statement and sort of correct the performances from the last two games. I think we've still got to do better. Luckily for us, and down to our hard work, we've topped the group, we're through, which is the most important thing, but we still need to improve.

"I just think we can do so much better, we've got such good players. Training is so good every day, we do everything right, and it's just not clicking, so hopefully in the coming games it will, because we need to start really attacking teams and dominating games."

Gordon Reacts to England's Favourable Draw

"We're going to have to face them at some point"

By topping their group, England ensured they will avoid the possibility of playing several big teams up until the final. Spain, Germany, France and Portugal all find themselves in the opposite half of the draw to England, theoretically giving the Three Lions an easier route to the latter stages.

"That helps in tournament football," Gordon said. "You want to control your own journey but we're going to have to face them at some point, and it doesn't matter when we face them, it's knockout football from now on. As long as we win, that's all that matters."

Group C final standings Position Team GF GA GD Points 1st England 2 1 1 5 2nd Denmark 2 2 0 3 3rd Slovenia 2 2 0 3 4th Serbia 1 2 -1 2

Asked what the mood was like in the England dressing room amid their struggles at the Euros, Gordon said: "I think the best word is focussed. We know where we are, we know we've bene short of where we should be, and the focus is really good on what we need to do. No one is buttering it up. We're saying it straight and that's how it should be."

Gordon was praised by England's supporters for his honesty in the interview. One said: "You know what, they’ve sent a young lad who’s played 5 minutes all tournament to do an interview and he’s been the most honest and correct one."

Another added: "Finally, a player gives an honest and non-gaslighting review of our performance, and it’s come from someone who spent longer giving the interview than they did on the pitch. Incredible impact when he came on & great mentality off the pitch too."

Another fan said: "Proper interview. Facing up and telling it like it is. The ‘leadership’ group should take note," while another added: "Literally the only honest and sane interview from a dire group stage."