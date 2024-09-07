Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon has been hailed this week for his no-nonsense assessment of England's Euro 2024 campaign. The 23-year-old played just a single minute as the Three Lions missed out on glory at the final hurdle against Spain in his nation's second consecutive European Championship final appearance.

England's defeat followed a series of self-imposed challenges on their path to the Berlin-hosted final. After a late escape against Slovakia in the Round of 16, Jude Bellingham’s heroic brilliance secured a quarter-final clash with Switzerland, where they advanced via a penalty shootout. A familiar 2-1 semi-final win over the Netherlands sparked renewed hope of ending the 58-year trophy drought.

Goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal, bookending Cole Palmer's late equaliser, sealed the result and marked the end of the Gareth Southgate era. In his first comments since the setback, Gordon candidly addressed the tournament as a failure in a refreshingly honest interview with ITV.

Gordon Delivers Refreshing Assessment

Players' lack of freedom to express themselves restricted England's chances

With England bracing for a new chapter under Lee Carsley and preparing to face the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League, Gordon offered a unique perspective on his nation’s Euro 2024 campaign.

Asked whether the summer was a success or a failure, the 23-year-old said: "A failure. Because we lost." Then asked to expand on his thoughts, he continued: "I think [we missed that] freedom of expression, and [the ability] to express ourselves.

"I think we can say we controlled the games, but I don't think we were very dynamic, and we weren't killing teams. We weren't relentless in trying to score goals. We had good moments from really elite players, like H [Harry Kane] and Jude [Bellingham}, which carried us through, but I think we lacked excitement."

Another England fan had a similar take on the matter, commenting: "Brilliant assessment of England under Southgate. I didn’t mind him as a manager, and he gave us great moments. But for all the control we had we 100% lacked dynamism and creativity. Very astute of Gordon and a very honest interview. Fair play to the lad. Hope he gets more chances in the years to come."

Related Jamie O’Hara Reacts Strongly to Lee Carsley Not Singing National Anthem Lee Carsley's decision not to sing 'God Save The King' hasn't gone down well with former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara.

Meanwhile, a second comment also heaped praise on the former Everton star, as it read: "I think the brutal honesty you get from Gordon is brilliant. He's sound, and straight to the point with these interviews. Really grown on me recently." While a third user added: "It's SO refreshing to see such complete honesty from a player, he's bang on."

Gordon Also Breaks Silence on Playing Time

Newcastle winger played just once over the summer

In the same interview, Gordon also revealed his true feelings about his Euro 2024 involvement, expressing disappointment over his lack of minutes for Gareth Southgate's side. The influential winger headed into the tournament following an impressive season with Newcastle, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 35 Premier League games.

But despite fending off competition from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish to be selected as part of the final 26-man squad, he managed just one appearance during England's run to the final, coming on as an 89th minute substitute against Slovenia in the group stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins managed to assist more goals than Anthony Gordon in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The 23-year-old admits he was 'disappointed' over his lack of playing minutes and was never given an explanation over his lack of involvement in the team by now former England boss Southgate. "I was disappointed, because I believe in myself so much," he told ITV.

"I felt like no-one could defend me, no-one could deal with me over 90 minutes. I felt like I was ready to really impress people and help the country win the trophy.‌ "To envision what I envisioned… to what it was, it was disappointing."

Gordon was asked whether he looked for answers from Southgate over his lack of playing time or if the manager explained why he wasn't selected more. "Nothing, really. I didn’t ever really ask,' he said. "I’m not really that type of guy. I just like to get on with what I’ve got to do.

"I believe in myself, so even from the bench I was thinking, ‘If he brings me on, I’m going to be ready, I’m going to change the game.But it didn’t happen."