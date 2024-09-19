Anthony Gordon was spotted leaving Newcastle United's training ground in a car that has never been seen on UK roads before. After representing his national team in the Nations League during the international break, where the winger impressed Lee Carsley and strengthened his position within the England squad, the 23-year-old returned to Newcastle and played a key role in their 2-1 win over Wolves last weekend.

He is expected to keep his place in the starting lineup when the Magpies travel to the capital to face Fulham this Saturday. While his on-pitch success continues, having contributed to 21 goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season, Gordon is also beginning to showcase the rewards off the pitch, as he embraces a lavish new lifestyle.

As he left the club's training ground on Wednesday afternoon, onlookers noticed him driving a vehicle that had never before been seen in the UK, sparking plenty of attention. According to reports circulating on social media (as per Sport Bible), Gordon was behind the wheel of the country's first-ever GMC Hummer EV, a highly anticipated electric vehicle that is manufactured and assembled in the United States.

Anthony Gordon's New Car

It costs between £185,000 and £190,000

The Hummer EV is priced between £185,000 and £190,000 and weighs an astounding 4,500 kilograms. Despite its substantial size and weight, the vehicle delivers impressive performance, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just three seconds and produces 1000 horsepower.

While the new toy symbolizes just how far Gordon has progressed since his time in Everton's youth academy, many on social media have criticized his choice of vehicle. Numerous Twitter users were quick to point out how unattractive they find the car.

One X user wrote, "He’s never squeezing that into a parking space at Aldi." A second tweeted, "What an awful motor that is. It looks like a lego brick." Meanwhile, a third user added, "That is one ugly car and an even worse colour. Sorry Anthony," and a fourth said, "I can't for the life of me think of why something like a EV Hummer would ever be made in the first place..."

How Much Gordon Earns

He is the 11th highest-paid player at Newcastle

Other reactions to Gordon's new purchase focused on its hefty price tag compared with his salary at Newcastle. According to Capology, the 23-year-old ranks as the 11th highest-paid player in Eddie Howe's squad, earning a base salary of £60,000 per week. This puts him on par with Nick Pope and Miguel Almiron, though still £100,000 per week less than Bruno Guimaraes.

However, with his contract running until 2026, the winger is likely to be rewarded with an improved deal if he continues to play a key role for Newcastle. After four Premier League matches this season, the Magpies have secured three wins and one draw as they aim to qualify for the Champions League, a feat they achieved two seasons ago.

Gordon, having developed a dangerous partnership with Trent Alexander-Arnold during the international break (despite not scoring), is poised to play a crucial role if Howe and his team are to achieve their goals this season. The direct winger has been in excellent form over the past two campaigns and was strongly linked with a potential move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window.