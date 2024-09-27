Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon’s place in the Magpies' first eleven is ‘under threat’ after his poor start to the Premier League season, The Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards has claimed.

Gordon, coming off a superb campaign at St. James' Park, had a slow start to his second full season with the club, contributing to just one goal in his first six appearances after featuring briefly for England at Euro 2024.

A poor run of games comes after his impressive year for both club and country, where Gordon had 23 goal contributions across all competitions for Newcastle and made his debut for the Three Lions in March.

Gordon’s appearance against Fulham on Saturday was ‘arguably his worst performance in a Newcastle shirt’, according to Edwards, who suggests the promising winger’s form may have been affected by a collapsed summer move to Liverpool.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a switch to Anfield in the transfer window and was reportedly keen on a move to his boyhood club, having told England teammates that the switch was going to happen.

Liverpool, however, never presented an official bid for Gordon, despite holding talks with Newcastle, who were in a rush at the time to solve their FFP concerns.

Gordon ‘Unsettled’ After Liverpool Interest

Deemed not for sale by Magpies

According to Edwards, Gordon was informed by Newcastle that he was not for sale at St. James' Park at any price, which unsettled the 23-year-old:

“Gordon was swiftly informed by Newcastle that he was not for sale, at any price, and that he must bury any disappointment he felt at not getting his move to Anfield. “That was always going to be easier said than done. Sources have indicated the player remained unsettled throughout the summer, although his behaviour has not caused friction.”

With Harvey Barnes starting the league campaign in fine form, Gordon, who has been described as "unbelievable", may soon see his place in Eddie Howe’s starting XI taken by the former Leicester City ace, Edwards has suggested.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed stellar performances on the left-wing, scoring three goals and assisting one in his five appearances for Newcastle, only two of them in the starting line-up.

Barnes struggled with injuries last season, amassing just 794 minutes of action in the Premier League, but now appears to be giving Howe a selection headache ahead of Newcastle’s weekend clash with Manchester City.

Anthony Gordon Newcastle United Stats (2023/24) Appearances 48 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes per goal 322 Minutes played 3,870

Newcastle ‘Close’ to Signing Vakhtang Salia

Set to join after the season

Newcastle are nearing an agreement for Dinamo Tbilisi forward Vakhtang Salia, who would join the club after the current season comes to an end, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

The Magpies appear to be edging closer to a deal for the exciting 17-year-old Georgian forward, whose performances for club and country have earned him the label of the ‘new Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’.

Salia has four goals and two assists in all competitions this season for Dinamo Tbilisi’s senior side and is able to play across the frontline, although he has mostly featured as a centre-forward, and a move to St James' Park is now edging closer to completion after they beat off competition from some of Europe's top clubs.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-09-24.