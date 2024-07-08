Highlights Liverpool are unwilling to meet Newcastle's £100m valuation for Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle are in a strong financial position after racking up more than £60m in player sales.

The Magpies are considering Crysencio Summerville after missing out on Michael Olise.

Anthony Gordon would welcome a move to Liverpool, but the Reds are not prepared to meet Newcastle United’s valuation at the moment, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Liverpool reportedly appreciate Gordon, but with Newcastle asking around £100m, Arne Slot’s side may consider the window closed for their pursuit of the 23-year-old this summer.

The Magpies are in no rush to sell their star winger anymore – Newcastle have managed to rack up over £60m in transfer fees before the June 30th deadline to avoid financial troubles.

The departures of youngsters Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson helped Newcastle get over the line after ‘frantic attempts’ to sell players before the end of the financial year.

The club even raised Gordon and Alexander Isak’s names in talks with other clubs, attracting interest from Liverpool in the England international recently.

The two Premier League giants reportedly held talks over Gordon last month as Jacobs suggests the Reds then had an opportunity to bring the impressive winger to Anfield.

Newcastle in Strong Financial Position

Value Gordon at £100million

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, suggested that Liverpool are aware of Newcastle’s current financial position as a deal for Gordon now looks unlikely:

“Although it is true that the player would welcome a move to Liverpool, and it is also accurate that Liverpool appreciate Gordon, they know the strength of the position now that Newcastle are in. “And Anthony Gordon, therefore, is going to cost £100 million, in either straight cash or equivalent valuation, if players are included, and Liverpool are not prepared to pay that price. “So the only window of opportunity for Liverpool was really when a fire sale was needed, and suitors spent that 24-48 hours building up to the deadline closing, wondering whether it was £30 million or £100 million that Newcastle needed, and it was somewhere in between.”

A standout player in his first season at St. James’ Park, Gordon scored 12 goals and contributed 11 assists in 48 matches across all competitions.

The 23-year-old, currently on international duty with England at Euro 2024, has two years left on his current deal, signed only 12 months ago after arriving from Everton.

GMS have previously reported Newcastle’s intention to offer Gordon a new lucrative deal to fend off potential interest from Premier League rivals – the Magpies are keen to retain their brightest star after his impressive season under Eddie Howe.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could now be forced to look elsewhere as they aim to strengthen their attacking options before Arne Slot’s debut season at Anfield.

With star forward Mohamed Salah’s future in doubt, the Reds are facing a decisive 12 months in an attempt to keep the Egyptian at the club before his contract runs out.

Anthony Gordon's Newcastle United Stats (2023/24) Appearances 48 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes per goal 322 Minutes played 3,870

The Magpies Eye Crysencio Summerville

He could be an Olise alternative

Newcastle could move for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville after missing out on Michael Olise, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

In the market for a wide, creative-minded player, the Magpies felt Olise’s transfer was ‘too high’ to proceed, while Summerville could be a cheaper alternative to the new Bayern winger.

Voted as the Championship Player of the Season, Summerville is expected to depart Elland Road in search of top-flight football, with several Premier League clubs eyeing his situation, including Brighton and Chelsea.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-07-24.