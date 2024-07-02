Highlights Liverpool's interest in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has reportedly destabilised him after the move failed to materialise.

Gordon's mental state was affected by the links to Liverpool, and he may need to ensure he doesn't let rumours influence his relationship with Newcastle.

Newcastle also face the risk of losing key players like Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

Anthony Gordon's 'head is a mess' after Newcastle insisted a move to Liverpool will not come to fruition with the Reds reportedly showing an interest in the player, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

Gordon enjoyed an exceptional 2023/24 season, netting 12 goals in 48 appearances for the Magpies as they secured a finish in the top seven. This excellent campaign has inevitably culminated in speculation linking the winger with a move away from St. James' Park.

According to Edwards, Liverpool had expressed interest in the 23-year-old, but were reportedly unwilling to match Newcastle's asking price. Gordon was supposedly very keen on the potential move, having grown up a Reds fan, and the move failing to materialise has destabilised the player.

Gordon's 'Head is a Mess' Following Failed Liverpool Move

The winger is a boyhood Liverpool fan

Despite spending eleven years at Everton, Gordon had been at Liverpool as a school boy, and is widely known to have supported the Reds as a child. Thus, rumoured interest from his beloved club would likely have sparked a desire to leave Newcastle for the English giants.

Writing on X, Luke Edwards, who broke the story, said that he understood why Gordon's mental state had been affected by the links, but expressed how the Englishman would have to ensure he doesn't let the rumours influence his relationship with Newcastle.

Gordon arrived in the north-east in January 2023, forcing his way out of Everton to secure a £45 million move to Eddie Howe's side. In the midst of this transfer saga, the England international refused to turn up to training, to pile the pressure on the Toffees to sell. Mirroring these actions would likely not endear him to the Newcastle faithful, and when he returns to the Magpies after the Euros, Howe will be expecting resounding commitment.

The player, who has made one brief cameo appearance in England's tournament exploits thus far and has been described as being "outstanding" by Howe, thrived at Newcastle last season, and will likely attract further interest from top clubs in the future, if he can continue developing impressively. It's understood that Arne Slot is a huge admirer of Gordon, and envisaged him rotating with the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the Reds' attack.

Gordon's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 11 Assists 10 Shots Per 90 2.49 Key Passes Per 90 1.78 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.68

Newcastle at Risk of Losing Key Players

Isak and Guimaraes have been linked with moves away

Gordon is not the only player whose head could be turned away from Newcastle this summer. After the Premier League's most northern side failed to secure a place in Europe, several of their most prized assets may be eager to complete a transfer to a club with European football, with both Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes attracting interest.

Chelsea have been told they'll need to smash their transfer record to sign Isak, while Eddie Howe had made his feelings clear on these links, expressing to the Newcastle hierarchy his disdain for the potential move. Meanwhile, the fight to keep Guimaraes may prove more tricky, with the club 'fearful' of Manchester City's pursuit of the Brazilian.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 02/07/2024