Highlights Anthony Gordon has been limited to just one substitute appearance during Euro 2024.

The Newcastle United winger looked dejected during Gareth Southgate's team talk as he once again remained on the bench in the win against Switzerland.

Fans noticed the reaction of the 23-year-old and have suggested he's deserved more playing time in Germany.

Supporters noticed Anthony Gordon's reaction to Gareth Southgate's team talk during extra-time of England's penalty shootout success against Switzerland at Euro 2024. The Three Lions were held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday before converting all five of their spot-kicks to advance to the semi-final.

Things looked bleak for Southgate's men as they fell behind to a Breel Embolo goal in the 75th minute of the quarter-final tie. Bukayo Saka saved England as the Arsenal superstar cut inside from the right flank before firing a low left-footed effort into the bottom corner of Yann Sommer's net.

There were opportunities at both ends, but the game was ultimately decided in a penalty shootout, with substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold rifling in the vital penalty after Manuel Akanji failed to find the target for the Swiss. While Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer and Ivan Toney made telling contributions from 12 yards out after being brought on, Gordon was left frustrated once more as he didn't step onto the pitch.

Related Things You May Have Missed from England's Euro 2024 Win v Switzerland England are through and there are plenty of talking points coming out of the game

Anthony Gordon Looked Disinterested

The Newcastle winger appeared isolated from the group

After an electric 2023-24 season for Newcastle United, the 23-year-old was expected to be a real option from the bench for Southgate. However, Gordon has played just one minute to date, at the end of the final group game against Slovenia.

He hasn't been allowed the opportunity to make an impact on the international scene, and some fans noticed the winger looking uninterested and detached from the group during Southgate's extra-time team talk. Gordon could be seen standing at a distance from his teammates while looking down and dejected. View the tweets below:

Some fans are becoming concerned at the disappointed look on the player's face as Gordon looks unlikely to feature in the next game. England will face the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final after Ronald Koeman's side saw off Turkey 2-1 in the previous round. A place in the final against either Spain or France will be at stake.

Gordon's Lack of Involvement

He's been limited to just one minute on the pitch

The likes of Saka and Phil Foden have often struggled to have the desired effect on the Three Lions' games in Germany, leading to many thinking Gordon could bring something slightly different to the table. The Magpies star's pace and direct approach could have injected some much-needed urgency into several lacklustre attacking displays, but Southgate has decided against using the former Everton man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Gordon has played just one minute of a possible 510 during England's Euro 2024 campaign to date.

Fans have often grown frustrated at the manager's stubbornness when it comes to sticking with his typically favoured players. Southgate did make several personnel switches in the tie with Switzerland, but Gordon was visibly upset and disheartened by the call to leave him on the bench.