Highlights Anthony Joshua's recent boxing career has been met with disappointment after a series of underwhelming fights.

If Joshua wins against Robert Helenius tonight, he will have the opportunity to fight Deontay Wilder in a highly anticipated heavyweight bout.

Joshua's intense stare-down and exchange with Helenius at the weigh-in adds a personal and potentially captivating element to the fight.

After a blistering start to his career off the back of a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics, Anthony Joshua’s boxing career has hit a number of hurdles in recent years. In his most recent fight, he only narrowly overcame underdog Jermaine Franklin, and tonight he faces Robert Helenius in another rather underwhelming bout. Anything less than an early knockout from AJ tonight could be viewed as a disappointment.

That being said, should Joshua win, then he will have the chance to fight Deontay Wilder in what will be one of the biggest heavyweight fights in years. It’ll represent the perfect chance for Joshua to regain some of the credibility he has lost in recent years since losing to Andy Ruiz Jr.

A likely date for the fight is seemingly January of next year in Saudi Arabia, and although the fight doesn’t offer the same belts and appeal it once did, it could easily be a classic if both men perform at their peak.

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius

Of course, first Joshua has to negotiate his Finnish opponent tonight. The 39-year-old has won a couple of European heavyweight championships but hasn’t ever really set the world alight internationally and fought his most recent fight just one week ago. In that fight he overcame fellow Finn Mika Mielonen via TKO.

Prior to that fight, Helenius took on Joshua’s potential opponent in Wilder and was knocked out in the opening round. To really match and put pressure on The Bronze Bomber ahead of a potential fight, AJ will be looking to do the same.

In the build up to tonight’s fight, interactions between Joshua and Helenius have been somewhat tetchy, culminating in a rather intense stare-down at the weigh-in yesterday.

Anthony Joshua & Robert Helenius fiery face-off

After Eddie Hearn asked both fighters to face forwards for media photographs, Helenius refused to budge and maintained eye contact with Joshua throughout. This led to a heated exchange between the pair: “You good, yeah?” Joshua asked. “Yeah”, said Helenius.

“You’re looking at me like you’ve got a problem or something? You got a problem with me?”

“No one has got a problem.”

“Seriously is everything alright though?”

This time Helenius just stared back at Joshua before the Brit continued: “You know all this s*** here don’t matter, like either we’re gonna fight now or we’re gonna fight tomorrow, like either way we’re gonna fight. So all this s***. Acting up here don’t really mean s*** to me unless you want to fight me here now. You know what I’m trying to say?”

Helenius nods before Joshua continues: “So stay calm and stay cool.”

“I am cool.”

“Good.”

It was a tetchy exchange to say the least and although it never really looked like bubbling over, maybe it does just add that little bit more of a personal side to the fight.

The exchange received mixed opinions on Twitter, with some calling out AJ for being insecure while others hailed a return to the old AJ of his peak.

One commented: “Guy is so insecure. He got rattled because Helenius didn't back down.” In contrast, another fan said: “Playing Giggs in the background just suits this situation so perfectly. This is the version of AJ we like to see.”

Whether this was all mind games or not from Joshua we will likely see tonight. He needs to win and to win big so that he can set-up a mouthwatering fight with Wilder in January.