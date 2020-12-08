Highlights Anthony Joshua is set for a lucrative third fight in Saudi Arabia against Otto Wallin, with a win needed to continue his comeback to a title shot.

Despite three recent defeats, Joshua remains determined to reach his peak and is focused on his upcoming fight with Wallin, as well as a potential showdown with Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua has had an active 2023 and will be looking to round out the year in style with a third win over Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia during the Christmas period. The British heavyweight has been focused on a rebuild in the division after losing his world titles to Oleksandr Usyk and failing to regain them in a mega-money rematch last year.

It will be another lucrative clash for Joshua against Wallin on a huge bill in Saudi Arabia, providing a significant boost to his net worth, but stakes will be much higher than just that, with a win needed to continue his surge back to a title shot. A win will likely see him set up a monster showdown with power-punching Deontay Wilder, who will also compete on the card when he takes on contender Joseph Parker.

We take a look at AJ in depth since his career started, including his current record, tale of the tape, best wins and more...

Anthony Joshua - Professional debut

It was a tough route into the sport for Joshua who saw boxing as a route away from troubles in his personal life, as he went into the London 2012 Olympic Games with huge hopes on his shoulders. And the gifted heavyweight was able to pick up a gold medal on home soil, beating Roberto Gamarelle via countback in the final, to secure status as one of the hottest prospects in the sport.

He then made a huge decision to sign with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, and made his professional debut in October 2013 against undefeated Emanuele Leo at London's O2 arena. He won with a vicious stoppage which certainly sent his reputation into a new light, and saw him pick up five consecutive victories by the same method.

His biggest outing came against Matt Legg on the undercard of Carl Froch's seismic rematch with George Groves, which headlined Wembley Stadium, and yet another of his trademark KOs saw him become a real star at heavyweight particularly in the UK. AJ then strung together seven more wins, before the biggest fight of his career came against Dillian Whyte who he beat in an epic battle to become British and Commonwealth champion.

Anthony Joshua and his rise to world champion

Joshua's huge win over Whyte saw him earn what he had always dreamed of, a world title shot, which came against undefeated Charles Martin. The fight landed on home soil, and it saw Joshua pick up an incredibly routine win to earn the IBF crown and his mission instantly became to unify. After back-to-back successful defences, the biggest spotlight of his career came when he took on legend Wladimir Klitschko headlining his own showpiece event at the national Wembley Stadium.

In one of the most memorable fights in the division since the turn of the century, Joshua was dropped en route to an incredible comeback stoppage win over Klitschko who he sent stumbling with an infamous monstrous uppercut. This saw him pick up two further belts, and many believed he could finally step in the ring with Deontay Wilder.

However, the wait continued as he went on to pick up a fourth belt by stepping in and beating undefeated Joseph Parker, as he came just a WBC title away from securing the undisputed status. It is something that is still even yet to happen for Joshua, though with three defeats to his name bringing a crushing end to his domination.

Anthony Joshua: Record

Joshua's record since turning over to the professional ranks stands at 23 wins with three defeats, which have all come since 2019. His first loss came in stunning circumstances as he took replacement Andy Ruiz on short notice, who put on a thrilling display sending AJ to the canvas on multiple occasions 40 seconds after being dropped himself. This was a catastrophic turn of events for AJ who lost his first fight on his US debut, but he was able to earn a mega payday to complete a revenge mission against the Mexican in the Middle East.

His other two defeats have come against a rival who he will see as somewhat of a nemesis in Oleksandr Usyk, who came into a mandatory spot for Joshua's regained title after becoming undisputed champion at cruiserweight. He dethroned the champion on home soil in Tottenham to grab the titles, before managing to secure a split decision win over the Briton again in their sequel in Saudi Arabia in 2022.

After bouncing back from his third career defeat with a couple of solid wins against lower ranked opposition, Joshua will be hoping that he can overcome some of the struggles he has faced mentally since the losses in order to return to form. Some huge fights could be on the horizon if he is to continue his most recent winning streak, including the opportunity to finally settle his long-term rivalry with Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua: Age, Weight, Height, Reach

Joshua stands at a monstrous six feet six inches, making him one of the taller contenders in the top ten of the heavyweight division. His size has provided a huge advantage given it has seen him possess a natural power and ability to impose his stature against smaller heavyweights. He also has an incredible physique, which he has certainly transformed since early on his career, weighing in for his last clash against Robert Helenius at 250lb.

The weight of the former two-time champion fluctuates depending on what he needs tactically in the contest, but his huge reach of 82 inches has certainly help him develop a new style of boxing recently. Working with Derrick James and now Ben Davison in his corner, Joshua is hoping to be a more intelligent boxer, with a greater focus on the sweet science as opposed to power-punching.

It is considered that Joshua is pushing towards the final years of his career at the age of 34, although he could box for a continued spell if he is to continue his journey. Another defeat could be a hammer blow to his career entirely, and could see him potentially hang up his gloves depending on the calibre of the opponent, having had a hugely successful career irrespective of things to come.

Anthony Joshua: Next fight

Joshua has now confirmed that his next outing will take place against Swedish star Otto Wallin with all the details officially released for the mega card on December 23. It will be his third lucrative appearance in the Middle East, as they look to continue their investment in sport by bringing a huge card to the region as part of their festival Riyadh Season. Wallin has just one defeat to his name which came against AJ's rival Tyson Fury, but he even gave a good account of himself in the contest cutting open the Gypsy King's eye.

Wallin will be hoping to spring a huge upset on the night to end Joshua's tenure as a competitor at world level, in return which could see him finally land a shot at the world heavyweight crown. But Joshua has picked up the pace in recent weeks, although fans and experts alike have suggested he will need better displays than in his recent wins over Franklin and Helenius to avoid another defeat.

A win against the Swede will likely set up the showdown against Deontay Wilder, for which he could earn another mammoth purse, as talks are ongoing. It is expected that the pair could meet twice in 2024, with a two-way rematch clause likely to be inserted in the contract which would mean Joshua may miss out on a shot at the undisputed crown.

What Anthony Joshua has said

Joshua said:

"People who are talking about 'I peaked' have never seen a peak. My first stop to getting to be three-time champion is putting in a demolishing against [Otto]. I'm fully focused on this fight, I'm determined to win, and I'm determined to get back to my peak, if that's what they want to call it. This is not a one-stop shop. This is a vision, this is my first stop and I will deliver the message. I’m determined to win and get back to my peak.”

Joshua on Deontay Wilder: